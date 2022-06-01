AS GROCERY PRICES RISE NATIONALLY, LIDL DROPS PRICES ON MORE THAN 100 ITEMS AT ALL U.S. STORES

The Lidl Price Drop Campaign Officially Begins June 8

ARLINGTON, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US, ranked a top 5 U.S. grocer in back-to-back editions of USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, announced today that it will drop prices on more than 100 items in all of its stores across nine east coast states. The price-cutting campaign come as inflationary pressures across the supply chain have led to sharp increases in food prices for many retailers, especially on staples including meat, grains, coffee, frozen prepared foods and other key household products.

Customers can expect to save more than $50 on the basket of items included in the summer campaign. A sample list of products from the Lidl summer price drop is below. It will kick off June 8 and extend until August.

"As many families contend with rising prices due to inflation, we hope to ease their financial burden at the checkout counter by investing even more to lower our prices," said Lidl US President and CEO Michal Lagunionek. "This price-cutting drive is part of Lidl's ongoing commitment to offer the best value in every community we serve."

Sample Summer of Savings Product List

Product Name New Price Savings AVA Black Angus Top Sirloin Steak $8.44 - $1.00 AVA Boneless CC Pork Chops $4.39 - $0.85 couscous $1.05 - $0.70 roasted whole bell peppers $4.19 - $0.50 Starkist Tuna Pouch $1.00 - $0.37 classic hummus, family size $3.20 - $0.35 medium wheat tortillas $1.59 - $0.20 Black Bean Burger 4pk $3.45 - $0.34 Mandarin Oranges, canned $0.95 - $0.14 Paper Towel 2x125 $3.35 - $0.64 Gallon Freezer Bag with Slider $1.75 - $0.44 Lidl Preferred Selection smoked Atlantic salmon tortelloni $3.15 - $0.84 dried cherries $1.85 - $0.94 100% orange juice, pulp free $3.49 - $0.95 ground coffee, classic roast $5.99 - $0.99 Lidl Preferred Selection™ tortelloni, shrimp and burrata cheese $3.15 - $0.84 frozen vegetable lasagna $6.29 - $0.70 Potato Salad $3.19 - $0.55 Gelatelli mini mix classic frozen dairy dessert bars $4.85 - $0.54 Lidl Preferred Selection pepperoni $3.59 - $0.40 Solevita lemonade $1.95 - $0.34 Lidl Preferred Selection pitted Kalamata olives in brine $1.89 - $0.26 Animal Crackers $2.75 - $0.30 frozen vegetable mini egg rolls $5.39 - $0.60 original bratwurst $3.49 - $1.23 hot Italian sausages $3.49 - $1.23 100% apple juice $1.48 - $1.20 Lidl Preferred Selection multi-grain crisps, fig and olive $3.59 - $0.40 Lidl Preferred Selection pound cake $2.25 - $1.24

About Lidl

Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

