Spaulding Ridge, OneStream Diamond Partner, Recognized as 2022 Partner Innovation Award Winner

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, leading cloud implementation and advisory firm, has been recognized as a Partner Innovation Award winner by OneStream at the 2022 Splash Global User Conference and Partner Summit. The Partner Innovation Award recognizes the top three OneStream Global Advisory Program partners who have taken the OneStream platform to new heights for customers globally.

The firm received the award for its recent work with a VC-backed financial tech firm needing to quickly and easily onboard companies. Spaulding Ridge's work implementing OneStream and leveraging its Extensible Dimensionality® resulted in allowing the Fintech firm to streamline a complex consolidation process and provide valuable insights and analysis for its diverse network of companies.

"OneStream's intelligent finance platform paired with Spaulding Ridge's implementation and advisory methodologies and legacy knowledge make for a truly unique and empowering digital transformation, like the one our Fintech client experienced," says Emil Fernandez, Spaulding Ridge Partner. "With our continued growth and innovation in OneStream's technology, we will continue to distinguish Spaulding Ridge as a valuable, reliable partner to enterprise businesses seeking a modern financial solution."

Spaulding Ridge has expanded its OneStream team over the past year, most recently acquiring a CPM and data solutions firm in EMEA and subsequently achieving Diamond Partner status with OneStream. The Spaulding Ridge OneStream team is comprised of experienced CPAs, MBAs, and global industry leaders and has conducted projects worldwide across 20+ industries.

Also, during OneStream's Splash conference, Spaulding Ridge Associate Partner Carrie Salzwedel presented with client Joerns Healthcare's Molly Cogburn and Keith Moskowitz on its transformational journey from Excel to leveraging the industry-leading OneStream technology.

Spaulding Ridge Associate Partner Beau Reynolds and Director Jennifer Mulligan also presented Spaulding Ridge's Dynamic Cashflow Solution™ for OneStream, that allows for drillable, flexible cash flow to support both statutory and management views.

"We are thrilled to announce Spaulding Ridge as a 2022 Partner Innovation Award winner," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at OneStream. "This award recognizes the leading innovation and expertise of our partners, who are essential to OneStream's growth across the globe. As we continue to expand into new markets, these partners are essential for providing our customers with the tools, expertise and support to drive insights and deliver long-term growth."

OneStream's annual Splash conference brings together finance experts, OneStream staff, customers and partners from around the globe to learn about new innovations, share best practices, review customer successes and gain hands-on training.

ABOUT SPAULDING RIDGE

Spaulding Ridge is a global cloud advisory and implementation firm that helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud solutions. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 950 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

