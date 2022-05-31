eHealth, Inc. to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. E.T. Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of eHealth's presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

