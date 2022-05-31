Color Health Adds Ann Mather and Luis Borgen to Board Of Directors

The technology and healthcare leaders bring their combined expertise to help Color transform healthcare delivery

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Health, a health technology company committed to advancing public health, today announced the addition of Ann Mather and Luis Borgen to their board of directors. The two executives join Color to advance its goal of delivering the last mile of care across a diverse set of healthcare services.

Color logo (PRNewswire)

"Color is committed to making healthcare accessible where your life happens," said Othman Laraki, CEO of Color Health. "To deliver on our ambitious vision, we are continually investing in building the best team in the world, including our board of directors. Ann and Luis bring a wealth of experience leading innovative companies that transformed multiple industries. I could not be more excited to have them join us as we continue developing our model for delivering accessible healthcare."

Ann and Luis are joining Color's Board of Directors, which also includes Hemant Taneja from General Catalyst, Sue Wagner, the co-founder of BlackRock and current Apple board member, and Color co-founders Othman Laraki and Elad Gil. Luis will serve on Color's board as the Audit Chair and Ann is joining as an independent board member.

Ann is currently Chair of the Audit Committees for Alphabet and Netflix, was Chief Financial Officer at Pixar from 1999 to 2004, and has held executive leadership positions at Village Roadshow Pictures, and The Walt Disney Company.

Luis most recently served as the CFO of athenahealth, which is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions for medical groups and healthcare systems. He has over two decades of experience as a senior corporate finance leader in both public and private companies, including CFO at healthcare services provider DaVita, Inc and Vistaprint. He also sits on the board of directors for Synopsys, Carter's, and Eastern Bankshares.

"As an early investor in Color's innovative approach to healthcare access, I've seen just how much impact the company has already had on the healthcare landscape," said Mather. "I have a passion for working with companies that are transforming their industries, from content streaming to healthcare. What Color has already accomplished is impressive, and I believe it represents a model for how we can create a globally scalable model for accessible care delivery."

"Color's innovative approach is delivering healthcare at a scale and quality few other companies have achieved," said Borgen. "It's an exciting time to work in health tech, especially with game-changers like Color, a company that provides real patient impact and dramatic cost savings to their customers through a highly sustainable business model. I look forward to working with them to turn their goals into a reality."

About Color Health

Color, a health technology company, makes population-scale healthcare programs accessible, convenient, and cost-effective for everyone. Color works with governments, public health institutions, employers, and national health initiatives around the world, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Salesforce, the Teamsters Union, the National Institutes of Health, the State of California, the City of San Francisco, the Broad Institute and more than 100 major employers and universities. Color provides the tools for preventive health and infectious disease management, including testing, vaccinations, and other services, and is responsible for the largest school testing program in the country. For more information about Color, visit www.color.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Color