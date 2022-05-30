Weiyun AI & Robotics Group Attended The Annual Meeting of AAO with Its AI SMILE New Breakthough, Shows Its Leading Power in Industrial AI of Dental Medicine

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, 2022, the 122nd Annual Meeting of the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) came to a successful conclusion in Miami, USA. After two years of online annual meeting, this year, experts and scholars in the field of orthodontics from all over the world gathered together to drive the future of the whole industry. As one of the suppliers invited to attend for the first time, Weiyun AI & Robotics Group and its dental medical brand AI SMILE have once again attracted the attention of the industry with its industrial AI solutions and technological breakthroughs.

Weiyun AI & Robotics Group attend the annal meeting of the American Association of Orthodontists with its dental medical brand AI SMILE and new breakthoughs, which captured the industry's attention and showed its pioneering status in industrial AI once again. (PRNewswire)

INDUSTRIAL EXCHANGE: ORTHODONTIC INDUSTRY IS COMING THE NEW ERA

Founded in 1900, the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), as the oldest and most authoritative dental professional organization in the world, annual meeting of it is regarded as a feast of the orthodontic industry and academic exchanges. In the future, it will guide a new direction for the development of the orthodontic industry.

Varying from the academic forums known to the public in the past, AAO integrates industry exchange lectures, scientific knowledge exhibitions and orthodontic equipment exhibitions. One of the biggest highlights of this year is the innovation pavilion in the Miami Beach Convention Center exhibition hall. Many blockbuster cutting-edge technologies debuted for the first time, which also indicates that the field of orthodontics has officially entered the era of technological globalization.

PUBLIC FOCUS : WEIYUN AMAZES THE WORLD BY ITS FRQUENT TECH UPDATES

Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, as a pioneer of industrial AI and an advocate of new standards in the oral medical industry, has always captured the public's eyes. This year, it represented the leading technology company in this industry was invited by the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Orthodontists. With its self-developed smart scanner AI SMILE S4 intra-oral scanner, which just won the German Red Dot Award recently, it made a stunning appearance, which once again attracted the attention of the industry. In addition to its streamlined minimalist beautiful design, this oral scanner that has undergone 4 iterations, also has the ability to link the data portal of millions of cases worldwide with cloud brains, smart factories and terminal medical institutions. It can be used in various oral medical scenarios including orthodontics, implantation, restoration, dental aesthetics, etc., and provide doctors and patients with more comfortable, accurate, efficient and real-time visual orthodontic solutions, while the cost is only 1/3 of the same precision equipment but more effective. Weiyun's technology and its close-loop industrial chain reduces the cost in the robotics device production in a large extent, which makes the AI techology accessible for the common use in the real world.

In addition, AI SMILE also brought three-layer and multi-layer TPU polymer diaphragms jointly launched with North American strategic partner GOOD FIT. This revolutionary breakthrough product also attracted the strong interest of many professionals who came to communicate with it. By virtue of its strong molecular chain structure and high flexural modulus of elasticity, it can continuously and stably apply force, so as to closely fit the teeth, strengthen the treatment, and ensure that the treatment force is evenly and smoothly released to the teeth. Moreover, it also has outstanding resistance performance in complex oral environment at the same time. This innovative breakthrough will also benefit 1 billion patients worldwide in extensive commercial use in the future.

FUTURE TREND : INDUSTRIAL AI ENABLES AI POPULARIZATION IN DENTAL MEDICINE

At the exhibition site, there was an endless stream of people in front of the AI SMILE booth. Carefully and thoughtfully, the staff of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group introduced industrial AI solutions and technological breakthroughs through a combination of video explanations and operation demonstrations. Regarding the future industry trends, in the reporter's interview, AI SMILE artificial intelligence expert responded, "Dental medicine is an application scenario that requires highly personalized solution design and high-precision production and delivery standards. Artificial intelligence applications are undoubtedly the optimal solution for the future development of the dental industry. With years of technology accumulation and the deep integration of the industry, Weiyun AI & Robotics Group has built a closed loop of high-precision large-scale flexible production capacity in the industry. And the team recently independently developed AI robot execution terminal equipment and achieved significant results. Technological breakthroughs have greatly improved production efficiency and reduced production costs, making it possible to popularize AI in the whole industry."

MORE POSSIBLITIES: WEIYUN IS EXPECTED TO OPEN MORE POSSIBITIES WITH ITS INDUSTRIAL AI POWER

As an advocate and pioneer of industrial AI, Weiyun AI & Robotics Group has never stopped moving forward. With the core advantages of artificial intelligence technology and robot execution terminal equipment, it reshapes the upstream and downstream ecological chain of digital dentistry. In the oral medical industry with high market stock，individual demand and high precision demand, Weiyun AI has formed technical barriers in every link of the industrial chain, truly realizing the vertical landing of AI and building a closed loop of high-precision and large-scale flexible production capacity. Meanwhile, Weiyun has been able to intelligently deliver thousands of SKUs in the oral medical scene, forming unshakable international competitiveness and market influence, and laying a pioneering position in the whole industry.

It is reported that through the American Orthodontic Annual Conference, Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, based on its core AI technology and robot execution terminal, deeply empowers the oral medical industry and establishes industry standards. Moreover, its unique industrial AI strength in the industry and the status of reshaping industry standards have been widely recognized internationally. It is worth expected that in the future, Weiyun will release more huge potential and lead the dental medical industry to realize more infinite possibilities.

