InventHelp Inventor Develops Discreet Way to Discard Soiled Pads & Tampons (TLS-186)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide women with a more discreet way to discard feminine hygiene products in a public or household bathroom," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented PAGS. My design offers an alternative to wrapping the pad or tampon in toilet paper or paper towels."

The invention provides a more sanitary way to conceal and dispose of soiled pads and tampons. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional disposal methods. As a result, it helps to reduce leakage and odors and it enhances sanitation and convenience. The invention features a discreet and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

