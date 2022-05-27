Azure Summit Technology Awarded $697M Single-Award Navy Contract for Ship's Signal Exploitation Equipment Transition Production Program

FAIRFAX, Va., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Summit Technology, provider of high-performance RF electronics hardware, firmware, software and systems for the Department of Defense, announced today that it has been awarded a $697,400,000 single-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract under the Navy's Ship's Signal Exploitation Equipment (SSEE) Transition Production program. The competitively awarded contract has a five-year ordering period starting on 12 November 2021.

Under this award, Azure will support full rate production, deployment, and operational support for the Navy's SSEE Increment F (Inc F) and SSEE Modification (Mods) systems. The contract also provides for the production and delivery of SSEE system variants to support customers outside of the Department of Defense, including the United States Coast Guard and Foreign Military Sales.

Concurrent with the award of the IDIQ contract, Azure was also awarded the first SSEE Transition Production delivery order. Through this first delivery order, Azure will deliver Tactical Cryptologic Systems to the Navy. The total value of the first delivery order is $47,070,191.

"Azure is leveraging the advanced, SOSA aligned VPX open architecture solution that we have developed for the Navy to deliver scalable, upgradable, high-performance SSEE systems for the SSEE Transition Production program. Our approach employs a common architecture with improved maintainability across all SSEE Family of System (FoS) variants, providing multiple life-cycle logistics benefits for the Fleet. We look forward to working with the Navy to deliver this mission critical capability to the Warfighter." stated Azure Summit Technology President and CEO, Dr. Thomas Green.

Azure also manufactures the Switchblade family of Intelligent RF Transceivers, including the SOSA aligned 3U VPX Switchblade Transceiver. The Switchblade product family provides modular, open architecture, high performance multi-channel RF capability with low cost and SWaP. It includes fully integrated RF, digital and on-board computing resources in form factors well-suited to the full range of manned and unmanned air, surface, and subsurface platforms.

Azure Summit Technology, a mature, growing small business with locations in Fairfax, Virginia, and Melbourne, Florida, develops and delivers high-performance RF hardware, firmware, and software products, and innovative, practical, multifunction RF systems solutions that address emerging missions of national importance for customers across the Department of Defense.

For more information, please contact Dr. Thomas Green at (571) 308-1402 or visit www.azuresummit.com.

