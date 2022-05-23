ROCOCO PUNCH AND ROOM TONE COLLABORATE WITH STITCHER FOR NEW REALITY AUDIO SERIES "WELCOME TO PROVINCETOWN"

Hosted by award-winning documentarian Mitra Kaboli, podcast series explores the drama and dreams of seven people in an iconic LGBTQ community at the end of the world

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitcher, alongside co-creators Rococo Punch and Room Tone, today announced a new reality podcast series, Welcome to Provincetown, which premieres June 15. The series, co-produced by Stitcher's Witness Docs unit, documents the lives of several eclectic, vivacious residents of the idyllic, two-street beach town known for its community of actors, artists, drag queens, playwrights, and authors. A trailer is available by clicking here.

Welcome to Provincetown is a genre-bending series that combines the style of reality TV with impeccable audio storytelling, weaving together the complexity of each character's lives over the course of ten episodes. The series, recorded in the summer of 2021, follows seven locals, each with their own agenda, in the small, picturesque town of Provincetown, MA. Host Mitra Kaboli , the award-winning documentarian and producer of The Heart and ESPN's 30 for 30, takes listeners inside this summer playground to explore the beautiful isolation and exclusivity designed into gay vacation towns. The result is a story as much about drama, relationships, and sex as it is about the grittiness of real life in a town where, in the matter of months, the population swells from 3,000 to 60,000.

Listeners meet Qya, the summer's 'It Girl,' a performer gracing every stage and a few sand dunes in town; Sonny, a newcomer to P-Town who is spending his summer trying to get laid; Kristen, Ethan and Star from Summer of Sass, a program that brings 18-20 year-olds from oppressive communities to live and work in Provincetown; Jay, a legendary artist and longtime resident who uses his septic tank as a makeshift oasis; and Brian, a recently divorced, newly arrived bear that is rebuilding his life in the area.

"Room Tone develops projects that delight listeners and defy expectations of what can be achieved in sound. Our first, Welcome to Provincetown, offers unconventional stories and a fresh approach to the medium," says Ben Riskin co-founder of Room Tone. "Partnering with Rococo Punch and Mitra Kaboli was a natural fit based on their collective experience making stories about complex and nuanced lives, and I'm so pleased to have Stitcher on board to help bring it all together."

"We started Rococo Punch with the goal of making memorable podcasts that transport listeners out of the studio and into another place," says John Perotti, co-founder of Rococo Punch. "Tapping into the world of reality has been years in the making for us and when Room Tone reached out, we knew the sounds and stories of Provincetown could deliver that experience for listeners, with its unique backdrop and one-of-a-kind characters."

"Welcome to Provincetown is unlike anything that has come before it," says Kameel Stanley, Executive Producer of Witness Docs. "Room Tone and Rococo Punch have put such care into giving listeners a compelling glimpse into a summer in this iconic destination – bringing to life not just the characters that inhabit it, but also the town itself. With our Witness Docs team, we're honored to help them bring this series to listeners everywhere."

Welcome to Provincetown is produced by Mitra Kaboli and Emily Forman. Story editing is by Stitcher's Gianna Palmer. Executive producers are John Perotti and Jessica Alpert for Rococo Punch, and Ben Riskin and Bianca Grimshaw for Room Tone. Kameel Stanley is the executive producer of Witness Docs.

SXM Media, the combined advertising revenue organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., has exclusive global ad sales rights for Welcome to Provincetown. SXM Media is the gateway for marketers to the #1 U.S. podcast advertising network in reaching weekly podcast listeners, per Edison Research.

The series joins an already impressive lineup of prestigious documentary and narrative projects at Witness Docs, which includes, among others, Heaven's Gate, the Unfinished series, and the Webby-Award winning Toxic: The Britney Spears Story.

Welcome to Provincetown will be available on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms. For more information, visit witnesspodcasts.com .

