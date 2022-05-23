Plackers® Launches First-Ever Sustainable, 100% Biodegradable Dental Flossers

The new line of EcoChoice® Compostable Flossers are designed to biodegrade at home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plackers®, the nation's leading dental flosser brand*, has launched the new EcoChoice Compostable Dental Flossers, a sustainable dental flossers designed to be 100% biodegradable to decompose in a home composter. According to a recent PwC Consumer Insights report, 50% of global consumers say they are more concerned about their environmental impact compared to six months ago.

Plackers EcoChoice Compostable Dental Flossers (PRNewswire)

The new compostable flossers expand the EcoChoice portfolio of sustainable dental products, joining their Recycled Flossers and Floss products.

"Our new EcoChoice Compostable Flossers are a true innovation in more sustainable dental products," said Patrick Sherer, Plackers Development Engineer. "They not only offer the convenience people expect from flossers but create an opportunity to reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in oceans and landfills."

EcoChoice Compostable Flossers are comprised of Danimer Scientific's PHA which is a biopolymer derived from Canola oil, natural silk floss, and coconut coating. Engineered to decompose after 26 weeks in a home or industrial compost, these cruelty-free and BPA-free flossers will gently clean between your teeth while also caring for the planet.

Since pioneering the first dental flosser, patented over 45 years ago, Plackers has been at the forefront of oral care innovation for nearly half a century. With a trusted history of providing the highest quality dental flossers, Plackers through EcoChoice, has advanced the category again by constructing the flossers in a more sustainable way through its 100% biodegradable design.

EcoChoice Compostable Flossers are available exclusively at Amazon.com.

For images and product details, visit the EcoChoice Amazon Brand Store.

1According to PwCs 2021 Consumer Insights Survey Pulse.

*Category refers to pre-threaded, single use flossers and floss picks. Based on IRI volume sales [L52W ending 4.17.22].

About Perrigo

Ranir, LLC, a Perrigo company ("Perrigo") is the owner of the Plackers® brand in the U.S. Perrigo is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over the counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Perrigo recognizes our impact on the planet. We are committed to being good stewards of the environment, and continuously seek to reduce our environmental footprint. To learn more about The Perrigo Company Environmental Stewardship, please visit our website here.

Plackers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perrigo