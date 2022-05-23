Booking Holdings to Attend the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NORWALK, Conn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel and Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking at Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 2nd at 10:50 am ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com . A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , Rentalcars.com , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

