RV Retailer Enters Oklahoma with Floyd's RV Acquisition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the acquisition of Floyd's RV with two Oklahoma locations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "Floyd's RV provides RVR an excellent entry into Oklahoma and extends our store count to 99 to better serve our customers wherever their travels may take them. The two stores are located in top 50 markets in the United States with Oklahoma City ranking #36 and Tulsa #50."

"We welcome all of the associates from Floyd's RV into RV Retailer and thank the Floyd family for entrusting us to take the business forward. Floyd's RV has been serving the Oklahoma community since 1969. These stores align with our strategy to grow in the southwest and will be part of our Central Region run by Larry Hall, Central Region President," added Jon Ferrando.

"These markest and locations are outstanding. We are pleased to represent our RV manufacturing partners in Oklahoma including Alliance, Dutchmen, Heartland, Holiday Rambler, Keystone, Forest River, Thor Motorcoach and VanLeigh," added Larry Hall, Central Region President for RV Retailer.

Floyd's RV has two sales and service locations in Oklahoma for towables and motorhomes. The Norman location is south of Oklahoma City on I-35/Monarch Highway and west of Lake Thunderbird Park. The Glenpool location is located south of Tulsa on 75/Okmulgee Bee Line Expressway and just west of Arkansas River.

To learn more about our Floyd's RV locations and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.floydsrvs.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 99 RV stores in 31 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd's RV, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

