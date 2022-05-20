Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results; Updates 2022 Outlook

- Total Sales Increased 1.0%; Comparable-Store Sales Decreased 1.9%
- EPS of $1.37 and Non-GAAP EPS $1.60
- Expect to Reach Upper End of 2022 Sales and Earnings Range
- Repurchased $89 million of stock
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2022.
First Quarter Results
The Company reported net income of $133 million, or $1.37 per share, for the 13 weeks ended April 30, 2022, compared with net income of $202 million, or $1.93 per share, for the corresponding prior-year period.
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the calculation for non-GAAP earnings will exclude gains and losses from all minority investments, including the adjustments related to the investment in Retailors, Ltd. The Company believes this is a more representative measure of its recurring earnings, assists in the comparability of results, and is consistent with how management reviews performance. The non-GAAP results for 2021 will be recast to conform to the current year's presentation. As the Company reports quarterly results through 2022, it will provide updated non-GAAP reconciliations for the corresponding prior year's quarter under this revised definition.
Financial Position
As of April 30, 2022, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1.4 billion, 37% higher than at the end of the first quarter last year putting us in a strong position to fulfill demand going forward. At quarter-end, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $551 million, while debt on its balance sheet was $456 million.
Financial Outlook
Andrew Page, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Following our solid results from the first quarter, our strong inventory position going into the remainder of the year, and our strengthening vendor relationships, based on our current visibility, we now expect to achieve the upper end of our revenue and earnings guidance for the full year. Our balance sheet and real estate flexibility remain strategic assets for us as we continue to navigate this dynamic industry and serve the sport and sneaker community."
|
Sales Change
|
Upper end of down 4% to 6%
|
Comparable Sales Growth
|
Upper end of down 8% to 10%
|
Square Footage Growth
|
Down 1% to 2%
|
Gross Margin
|
30.6% to 30.8%
|
SG&A Rate
|
20.7% to 20.9%
|
D&A
|
~$214 million
|
Interest
|
~$20 million
|
Tax Rate
|
29-30%
|
Non-GAAP EPS
|
Upper end of $4.25-$4.60
|
Capital Expenditures
|
Up to $275 million
Store Base Update
During the first quarter, the Company opened 24 new stores, remodeled or relocated 23 stores, and closed 67 stores.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company is hosting a live conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today, Friday, May 20, 2022, to review these results and outlook and provide an update on the business. An Investor Presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website before the start of the conference call. This conference call may be accessed live by calling toll-free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490, or via the Investor Relations section of footlocker-inc.com . Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately one hour following the end of the call at 1-877-344‑7529 in the U.S. or 1-855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally with passcode 9912152 through June 3, 2022. A replay of the call will also be available via webcast from footlocker-inc.com .
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as future capital expenditures, expansion, strategic plans, financial objectives, dividend payments, stock repurchases, growth of the Company's business and operations, including future cash flows, revenues, and earnings, and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors which are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. For additional discussion on risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 29, 2022 filed on March 24, 2022. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
FOOT LOCKER, INC.
|
|
Periods ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
2,175
|
|
$
|
2,153
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
1,435
|
|
|
1,404
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
463
|
|
|
418
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
45
|
|
Impairment and other charges
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
4
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Other (expense) / income, net
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
4
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
284
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
82
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
202
|
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.
|
|
$
|
133
|
|
$
|
202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
$
|
1.93
|
|
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
97.2
|
|
|
105.0
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
FOOT LOCKER, INC.
|
|
Periods ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021
|
|
These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021 (1)
|
Pre-tax income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
190
|
|
$
|
284
|
Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment and other charges (2)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
4
|
Other expense (3)
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
220
|
|
$
|
288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After-tax income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
133
|
|
$
|
202
|
After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment and other charges, net of income tax benefit of $2 and $1 million,
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
Other expense - net of income tax benefit of $6 and $- million,
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
155
|
|
$
|
205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021 (1)
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
$
|
1.93
|
Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment and other charges (2)
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.03
|
Other expense (3)
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
1.60
|
|
$
|
1.96
|
|
Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP results in the first quarter of 2021 were not affected by the change in presentation of minority
|
(2)
|
During the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021, the Company recorded pre-tax charges of
|
(3)
|
Other expense for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022 primarily consisted of a $25 million loss on the change
|
FOOT LOCKER, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
551
|
|
$
|
1,963
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
|
1,401
|
|
|
1,021
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
2,233
|
|
|
3,267
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
899
|
|
|
769
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
2,566
|
|
|
2,700
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
101
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
783
|
|
|
159
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
441
|
|
|
16
|
Minority investments
|
|
|
759
|
|
|
342
|
Other assets
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
$
|
7,878
|
|
$
|
7,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
565
|
|
$
|
658
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
572
|
Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under finance leases
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
101
|
Current portion of lease obligations
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
|
1,556
|
|
|
1,913
|
Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
8
|
Long-term lease obligations
|
|
|
2,323
|
|
|
2,470
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
121
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
4,663
|
|
|
4,512
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
3,215
|
|
|
2,930
|
|
|
$
|
7,878
|
|
$
|
7,442
|
FOOT LOCKER, INC.
|
|
Store activity is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 29,
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
Relocations/
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Opened
|
|
Closed
|
|
2022
|
|
Remodels
|
Foot Locker U.S.
|
|
802
|
|
3
|
|
19
|
|
786
|
|
8
|
Foot Locker Europe
|
|
626
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
625
|
|
6
|
Foot Locker Canada
|
|
95
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
|
93
|
|
—
|
Foot Locker Pacific
|
|
94
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
94
|
|
2
|
Foot Locker Asia
|
|
30
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
30
|
|
—
|
Kids Foot Locker
|
|
410
|
|
12
|
|
5
|
|
417
|
|
1
|
Lady Foot Locker
|
|
14
|
|
—
|
|
3
|
|
11
|
|
—
|
Champs Sports
|
|
525
|
|
1
|
|
10
|
|
516
|
|
3
|
Footaction
|
|
41
|
|
—
|
|
19
|
|
22
|
|
—
|
Sidestep
|
|
86
|
|
—
|
|
3
|
|
83
|
|
—
|
WSS
|
|
98
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
99
|
|
1
|
atmos
|
|
37
|
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
39
|
|
2
|
Total
|
|
2,858
|
|
24
|
|
67
|
|
2,815
|
|
23
|
Selling and gross square footage are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 1, 2021
|
April 30, 2022
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Selling
|
|
Gross
|
|
Selling
|
|
Gross
|
Foot Locker U.S.
|
|
2,389
|
|
4,172
|
|
2,374
|
|
4,103
|
Foot Locker Europe
|
|
1,007
|
|
2,146
|
|
1,085
|
|
2,256
|
Foot Locker Canada
|
|
258
|
|
421
|
|
253
|
|
417
|
Foot Locker Pacific
|
|
168
|
|
265
|
|
192
|
|
299
|
Foot Locker Asia
|
|
95
|
|
171
|
|
114
|
|
199
|
Kids Foot Locker
|
|
733
|
|
1,256
|
|
760
|
|
1,292
|
Lady Foot Locker
|
|
42
|
|
68
|
|
19
|
|
31
|
Champs Sports
|
|
1,903
|
|
2,975
|
|
1,903
|
|
2,980
|
Footaction
|
|
727
|
|
1,187
|
|
59
|
|
104
|
Sidestep
|
|
90
|
|
163
|
|
101
|
|
191
|
WSS (1)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
972
|
|
1,223
|
atmos (2)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
38
|
|
65
|
Total
|
|
7,412
|
|
12,824
|
|
7,870
|
|
13,160
|
|
(1) The Company acquired 93 existing WSS stores in September 2021.
|
(2) The Company acquired 38 existing atmos stores in November 2021.
Robert Higginbotham
Vice President, Investor Relations
robert.higginbotham@footlocker.com
(212) 720-4600
View original content:
SOURCE Foot Locker IR