"Data Scientist that helped build one of America's largest Fintech Networks, retired to rehabilitate from Severe Fibromyalgia with Brain Fog, launches Early Registration for New Technology Platform & Publishes 20 New Books"

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I, Kristen Thomasino, resigned from my successful 13+ year career at AvidXchange, Inc., in November 2019 to work on a self-funded Social Good healthcare advocacy project.
The project has been focused on capturing my experiences rehabilitating after a fall down 15 feet of stairs in 2016 that later resulted in lots of pain, right side weakness, and in summer of 2019 full body weakness plus severe brain fog with Fibromyalgia.
Today's press release includes major successes related to research & development, publishing, advocacy, community stewardship & networking for opportunities to help others.
- Consistent Results: Reduced suffering plus my outputs have included creating publications, filming a documentary series, physical tests, & community volunteer work. Shoutout Arizona and the California Business Journal took notice of my vision to encourage more movements for Social Good focused on wellness powered by Peace, Love, Health & Prosperity.
- New Technology Project Release: Community Registration Launch, Learn More Here.
- Released 20 Publications: April & May 2022 on Amazon.
- My True Story: Discipline, Rigor & Accountability
- New Periodical: The Social Good Magazine
- Children's Series, 8 Volumes: The Life of Gumbo
- Meditation Photography Journals, 10 Volumes: KT's Casebooks
- Fibromyalgia Month Advocacy, Health Council: In May, I joined Patient Group Leaders. Lead by the Support Fibromyalgia Network, Looms for Lupus, The Fibromyalgia Pain Chronicles, & others to reach out to 100+ government offices to advocate for the reclassification of Fibromyalgia to a Neurological condition and $50 million dollars in research funding. Part of my outreach included 8 offices, in California, Washington, Maryland, & North Carolina for this historic day. Read More.
- Economic Development: The Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce has provided opportunities with the business community.
Contact: info@kristenthomasino.com, www.buddytown.com/onlinebooking
View original content:
SOURCE Thomasino Media LLC