CKGSB and Fortune Korea Sign MOU on Knowledge Partnership

BEIJING, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and the multinational business magazine Fortune Korea signed a memorandum of understanding on 1 May 2022.

The MOU between one of China's leading business schools, CKGSB, and Fortune Korea, an economic media specializing in global economic and industrial issues, also well-known for its 'Fortune 500' lists, will strengthen the partnership between the institutions around knowledge sharing and customized leadership programs.

With this agreement, Fortune Korea has paved the way for CKGSB's contents, including CKGSB Knowledge articles, CKGSB Business Conditions Index (BCI) monthly surveys, topical reports and blog articles, to be published and promoted across its platforms.

Under the partnership, Fortune Korea will be able to conduct interviews with some of CKGSB's most seasoned faculty members and influential alumni, and the two partners will seek to create opportunities to build a network between the Chinese and Korean business communities.

In addition, the partnership will explore possibilities in operating short-term programs, including customized programs or trainings for executives and next-generation CEOs, and CKGSB may also provide customized courses and content for Fortune Korea's own training programs or conferences.

Fortune is an American multinational business magazine that was founded by Time magazine's co-founder Henry Robinson Luce in 1929 as "the Ideal Super-Class Magazine" for "wealthy and influential people." Fortune Korea is the Korean version of Fortune Magazine, first published in 2009 in South Korea.

Established in Beijing in November 2002, CKGSB is China's first privately-funded and research-driven business school. The school aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion. Today, CKGSB stands apart for its full-time, world-class faculty, research excellence, China insights and unparalleled alumni network. More than half of its 40 strong faculty members previously held tenure or senior professorships at top business schools, such as MIT, Wharton, and Yale. CKGSB is also the preferred choice for management education among China's established business leaders and a new generation of disruptors. More than half of its 18,000 alumni are at the CEO or Chairman level and, collectively, they lead one fifth of China's 100 most valuable brands.

