Area Wide Protective (AWP) Appoints George Bullock III as Chief Financial Officer

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Area Wide Protective (AWP), the leading North American provider of traffic control services and equipment, announced the appointment of George Bullock lll as chief financial officer (CFO). Bullock will lead AWP's financial planning and analysis, corporate controller, treasury, and information technology teams.

George Bullock III, Chief Financial Officer, Area Wide Protective (AWP) (PRNewswire)

Area Wide Protective (AWP), the leading North American provider of traffic control services and equipment, announced the appointment of George Bullock lll as chief financial officer (CFO).

"George is an exceptional financial leader with extensive experience across private equity, Fortune 500 and privately-held companies," says Rob Sehnert, AWP president and chief executive officer (CEO)."He is highly regarded for his proactive problem solving. We believe his experience in developing and executing strategic financial plans, along with building high-performing teams, will help AWP rapidly achieve our profitable growth goals."

Bullock has more than 29 years of leadership and financial experience. Prior to joining AWP, Bullock was the chief operating officer at ASC Engineered Solutions, a market leading industrial distribution business. Bullock previously served in chief financial officer roles at Smith Cooper International, Airborne Systems, and IMI's Severe Service group. Bullock received a bachelor's degree in management from the U.S. Air Force Academy, and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.

Bullock's appointment is the latest addition to an executive leadership team focused on optimizing AWP's strategy, sales growth and operational excellence in full-service traffic management. The team includes:

Robert Sehnert , president and CEO, responsible for driving strategy and performance as AWP expands its capabilities and footprint to serve utility, telecommunication and roadway customers.





Jarrod Wachter , chief operating officer, responsible for overseeing the delivery of safe, efficient and reliable traffic control solutions for a diverse customer base across the United States and Canada.





Michael Shearer , chief human resource officer, responsible for leading talent acquisition and development, compensation and benefits and optimizing AWP's organizational structure to support effective operations.





Josh Shipman , chief revenue officer, responsible for leading AWP's market strategy, customer engagement, sales penetration and brand enhancement to drive organic growth.





Matthew Hunt , chief legal officer, responsible for all aspects of legal strategy, services and compliance that protects the interests of AWP's customers, workforce and business.





About Area Wide Protective

As North America's leader in professional traffic management, Area Wide Protective Inc., (AWP) protects the public and the people who make infrastructure possible. AWP's network of brands includes Statewide Safety Systems, Trafficade Service Companies, Advantage Barricade & Roadmarks, Traffic Safety Rentals and Safety First. The company's capabilities include work zone flagging, design and engineering for transportation management plans, equipment sales, rental and 24/7 support. AWP employs 6,550 team members across 27 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. For more information, visit www.awptrafficsafety.com.

North America's leading provider of traffic control services and equipment. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AWP, Inc.