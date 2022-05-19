Reejig takes home top HR technology awards

Reejig has been honored with two awards at this year's global HR Tech Awards powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory (one of the HR technology industry's most innovative firms)

The workforce intelligence platform was praised for offering talent and business leaders real value and insights into where to find their best-fit talent

SYDNEY and SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading workforce intelligence platform Reejig has been named the winner of the HR Tech Award for Best Advance in Practical AI in the Talent Management and Talent Acquisition categories.

These accolades recognize Reejig's innovation in developing the world's first independently audited ethical talent AI to deliver real value and practical impacts in helping global enterprises find, move and upskill talent at scale.

The HR Tech Awards - powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, one of the HR technology industry's most innovative firms - is designed to help HR technology buyers and employers understand some of the best companies in the industry for technology selection needs. The initiative provides peer-reviewed feedback and inputs on solutions purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. It involves a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators providing inputs on each submission.

Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, commended Reejig on the wins and commented that, "Employers everywhere are talking about skills, but the conversation can be difficult because of the sheer scale of the challenge around identifying and tracking those skills across the workforce. Reejig is tackling this problem with an enterprise-grade workforce intelligence system, offering talent and business leaders real value and insights into where to find their best-fit talent."

CEO and Co-Founder of Reejig, Siobhan Savage said the business was once again honoured to be recognised for its innovation in AI, which is helping global enterprises and governments find, move and upskill their workforces using the world's first independently audited ethical talent AI.

"We're not just building technology; we're also creating impact and change – for the better through our mission towards zero wasted potential. We are committed to ensuring our AI is truly ethical and are proud to have created the global blueprint for ethical talent AI," she added.

These announcement of these awards come on the heels of Reejig's recent recognition as a 2022 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

About Reejig:

Reejig is a leading workforce intelligence platform that enables global organizations to find, retain, and upskill talent at scale. Powered by the world's first independently audited ethical AI, Reejig acts as your central nervous system for all talent decisions, enabling zero wasted potential. Learn more by visiting reejig.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

