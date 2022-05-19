Katten Private Wealth Practice Receives Two Law Firm of the Year Awards

Kathryn von Matthiessen and Bonnie Lynn Chmil Also Recognized as Outstanding Individuals

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm received four GOLD Citywealth Magic Circle Awards. The firm's Private Wealth practice was named International Law Firm of the Year and Law Firm of the Year USA. Additionally, partner Kathryn von Matthiessen was named the Woman of the Year and partner Bonnie Lynn Chmil received Diversity/Gender Positive Role Model of the Year.

UK financial magazine Citywealth issued the awards, which recognize the achievements of the international private wealth industry, including leading law firms, trust companies, family offices, tax advisors, investment managers and bankers.

"Katten is known among the best law firms in private wealth management, and this recognition across four top categories highlights the talent and strength of our attorneys," said Joshua S. Rubenstein, partner and national chair of Katten's Private Wealth department. "Furthermore, the acknowledgement of Kathryn and Bonnie underscores Katten's commitment to the advancement of women and diverse attorneys in private wealth and in the legal industry as a whole."

Magic Circle Woman of the Year award winner von Matthiessen was spotlighted as a leader in the Private Wealth arena. In her practice, von Matthiessen implements global succession plans on gifts and investments into the United States, as well as pre-residency planning for clients coming to the United States and outbound planning matters for clients expatriating. At Katten, she is a partner who leads by example, mentoring associates, and in essence coaching them on global business development. She also serves as vice chair and head of the Program Committee for the New York branch of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

Chmil, who represents high-net-worth individuals, families and fiduciary trusts in private client disputes, is Katten's first talent and diversity partner for Private Wealth. In this role, she works with Private Wealth leaders in the firm's New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Charlotte offices on a number of fronts to attract, promote and retain attorneys in the practice. She is also responsible for coordinating the hiring of associates and partners to ensure the firm considers diverse candidates and is gender-inclusive.

The Magic Circle Awards were issued by Citywealth at its flagship event in London earlier this week. The awards are based on nominations that demonstrate innovative client service, talent development, firm performance, and leadership and vision, among other areas. The entries were evaluated by a judging panel and included online voting.

Katten's Private Wealth practice unites for its clients three essential components of the practice — planning, administration and litigation — on the local, national and international levels. Private Wealth attorneys oversee the administration of estates, trusts and other structures and use sophisticated strategies to help entrepreneurs, corporate executives, investors, philanthropists, professionals and creative artists integrate personal and business goals. They counsel clients on how to structure trusts and inheritances, avoid probate problems, protect assets, optimize taxes, plan for and implement business succession, and resolve family conflicts, estate and trust disputes, and controversies with taxing and regulatory authorities, including the IRS and attorneys general.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

