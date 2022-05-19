Invesco Ltd. To Present at Alliance Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that Marty Flanagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Alliance Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on June 2, 2022 at 1:30pm EST.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

