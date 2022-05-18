Studio Chateau Launches Third Demo Update

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Chateau, the most innovative and cutting-edge new home options selection software, is excited to release their third rendition to their online demo. Studio Chateau is pleased to mark their 12-year anniversary with an updated and informative video that highlights the software's latest capabilities.

Studio Chateau. (PRNewsFoto/Studio Chateau) (PRNewswire)

As the nation's leader in design center technology for homebuilder options, Studio Chateau's new demo is fresh and modern and parallels evolving design trends. Studio Chateau's priority is for their clientele to continue to receive a cutting-edge and streamlined experience from the industry's best.

"We are excited to release our updated demo which includes many new features such as our Virtual Room Designer," stated Carolyn Little, President of Studio Chateau. "Our homebuilder clients have found the evolving improvements to our technology unsurpassed which has increased their options sales because of the ease of use for the end consumer," continued Little.

Studio Chateau is an Internet-based options selection program designed to ease the process of selecting home upgrades for design professionals, homebuilders and homebuyers. The program includes: a visual, lot-specific options catalog for each community, drag and drop placement diagrams for each floorplan, construction cut-off date notification and management, purchase order generation and subcontractor notification, flooring entry and installation date management, accounting management and customer service follow-up and survey.

The creation of this innovative program stems from the 40-year history of parent company Chateau Interiors, a full-service interior design center focused on meeting the needs of the builder options program.

Studio Chateau's technology offers a web-based program that improves communications during the new home purchase coupled with the interior options selection process. The system connects the homebuyer, sales, design center, purchasing, accounting, construction, trade partners, subcontractors and escrow by providing them all with accurate real-time information.

Studio Chateau continues is the national leader in design center technology and the number one choice for the homebuilder options sales program. For more information regarding Studio Chateau visit www.studiochateau.com or call Vice President of Client Services Lynn Ellis direct at (619) 916-7959.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Studio Chateau