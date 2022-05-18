Quark.ai Introduces Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support, Completes Successful Pilot Program with Fortune 500 Global Electronics Leader

SAN JOSE , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark.ai, the market leading Autonomous Support Platform for Customer/Field Support, today announced the introduction of its Autonomous Support Platform for B2B eCommerce, and the successful completion of its pilot program at a Fortune 500 enterprise that sells millions of high tech products online.

Quark.ai's solution squarely addresses a nearly ubiquitous challenge for B2B eCommerce buyers: the difficulty in having ready access to needed and accurate product information. The top ecommerce customer challenges are limited and inaccurate product information, according to SAPIO Research. This obstacle – often cited as the most stubborn impediment to closing sales -- caused nearly 98% of customers to be discouraged from completing a purchase, according to an Episerver survey.

Whether serving a customer service agent or via its self-service intelligent and conversational Autonomous Support chatbot, Quark.ai Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support provides instant access to the right answers by automatically, and accurately interpreting customer inquiries. Quark.ai improves informational integrity by ingesting and analyzing all of an enterprise's existing product information from across its entire organization. It combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to deliver unsurpassed accuracy, reliability and speed-to-resolution for some of industry's most mission-critical customer issues.

"Quark.ai is proud to extend our best-in-class Autonomous Support Platform to B2B eCommerce, which is one of the most powerful drivers of enterprise digitization," said Quark.ai Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Prosenjit Sen. "We are especially pleased to have piloted this powerful functionality so successfully with one of the top B2B high tech product marketplaces in the world."

B2B eCommerce has nearly doubled in size in the last two years to become the preferred method for B2B procurement, accounting for half of all B2B buying, according to a recent study by Digital Commerce 360-B2B News.

