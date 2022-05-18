New Approach, Constructive Agility™, is the First to Integrate Behavioral and Cultural Change

New Approach, Constructive Agility™, is the First to Integrate Behavioral and Cultural Change

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives know that they need agility. But the place they look to for guidance on achieving agility—so-called "Agile" methods—have largely failed.

Agile "frameworks" such as SAFe have a net promoter score of -56,1 and in a 2017 Allied Market Research study 63% of respondents stated the failure of agile implementation in their organizations.

Yet the pandemic showed us just how important agility is. Companies that were able to quickly switch suppliers or that were vertically integrated flourished. And many quickly shifted their product offerings to track what consumers were seeking. But some companies were left behind, locked into long-term contracts, or unable to re-engineer things in time, losing market share as a result.

It is widely accepted that to achieve agility, one must address the behavioral and cultural elements: otherwise, changing one's business processes will have little effect. The reason that the popular "Agile frameworks" fail is because they do not help you to adjust your organization's behavior or culture.

Now Agile 2 Academy (agile2academy.com) has the first approach that puts behavior and culture first.

The Constructive Agility Approach

We have seen that agility results from culture, behavior, and knowledge of agility-promoting patterns. These are not things that one can just copy. That's why Constructive AgilityTM (CA) takes a learning approach.

The CA process is to guide you through starting and growing your initiative. If you already have an initiative and want to make it more agile, then CA guides you through transforming it, little by little.

In the process of growing (or transforming) your initiative, you develop and refine strategies, and apply agility-promoting behaviors and patterns. You define your own processes, guided by Agile 2 behaviors (agile2.net) and by awareness of the culture that you are trying to create. Thus, you are learning while creating your own processes.

It is not easy. It is not cookbook. Real things are hard. But real learning will occur. You will achieve real agility.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eaF0EAsNok

About Agile 2 Academy

Agile 2 Academy is a startup founded by several of the originators of the Agile 2 movement. Their book, Agile 2: The Next Iteration of Agile, has won wide acclaim. Agile 2 Academy's mission is to help organizations to use the ideas of Agile 2 effectively.

1 https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/safes-nps-score-is-56-stefan-wolpers/

View original content:

SOURCE Agile 2 Academy