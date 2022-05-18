InventHelp Inventor Develops Seat Belt Indicator for Vehicles (BRK-4035)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a clear way to know if my teenage daughter was actually wearing her seat belt while driving," said an inventor, from Prattville, Ala., "so I invented the HONEY I LOVE U SEAT BELT LIGHT. My design would help to promote safety and seat belt usage."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to verify seat belt usage within a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a parent or police to stop and check the vehicle. As a result, it could encourage users to wear their seat belts and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4035, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp