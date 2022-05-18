COSO Seeking New Board Chair

Applications Are Being Accepted Through June 30, 2022



NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) is seeking applications for the position of Board Chair. The Chair is responsible for leading COSO in fulfilling its mission of providing thought leadership in the areas of internal control, enterprise risk management, governance, and fraud deterrence.

Paul J. Sobel, the current COSO chairman, plans to step down after admirably serving in that capacity since 2018. The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), a sponsoring organization of COSO, is managing the application process. The elected position will commence on January 1, 2023, for a three-year term.

The COSO board is seeking candidates with executive maturity and presence, deep knowledge and experience in internal controls, enterprise risk management, governance, and fraud deterrence, leadership skills, public speaking proficiency, and a commitment to ensuring the relevance and influence of COSO globally.

Key responsibilities include board leadership; strategic relationships with other organizations that have a common interest with COSO's mission; oversight of COSO-sponsored projects and other activities that align with its vision, mission, and strategic goals.

"The COSO board greatly appreciates Paul's service, and we look forward to enhancing COSO's influence and relevance globally in a disruptive business environment with a chair who continues to exemplify executive maturity and presence, has experience leading boards, and is a credible voice in internal controls, risk management and corporate governance," says Jeff Thomson, COSO Lead Director and CEO of the Institute of Management Accountants.

Candidates may submit a letter of interest along with a current resume of qualifications to: https://tinyurl.com/COSONewBoardChair by the position application close date June 30, 2022. For more information about COSO, please visit www.coso.org.

About COSO Originally formed in 1985, COSO is a voluntary private sector organization dedicated to helping organizations improve performance by developing thought leadership that enhances internal control, risk management, governance and fraud deterrence. COSO is jointly sponsored by the American Accounting Association (AAA), the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Financial Executives International (FEI), the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). For more information, visit www.COSO.org.

