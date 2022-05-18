Chatham Partners becomes part of NMG Consulting Inc.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NMG Consulting Inc. announced today that it has acquired Chatham Partners, an insights-based consultancy focusing on institutional financial services. The Chatham Partners team, led by President and CEO Peter Starr, will become a part of NMG Consulting and continue to deliver research and insights to U.S. clients.

NMG Consulting (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2005, Chatham Partners provides strategic, custom insights to the retirement, investments and securities services industries in the United States. NMG Consulting provides financial institutions with strategy and implementation consulting backed by an 'information advantage' proprietary research to clients across the globe.

NMG's U.S. growth strategy seeks to expand its range of North American offerings to include a specialist strategy consulting practice integrated with internally produced insights and data analytics. Chatham Partners is important in building this platform, bringing together a stronger network of clients and history in delivering actionable insights to key decision makers.

NMG Consulting CEO Mark Prichard commented, "The addition of Chatham accelerates our strategy to deliver enriched insights and offerings to our clients globally, while further expanding our presence and capabilities in North America. We have long been aware of Chatham's deep and highly regarded research and insights expertise in the U.S. retirement, investments and custody industries. This provides exciting opportunities for us to expand our proposition into related segments."

The Chatham team will continue to operate under Starr's leadership, delivering market-leading client experience and custom insights programmes. "This acquisition unites both companies enabling Chatham to expand on our insights and consulting presence globally and in the U.S. Given our shared client-orientated approach and culture, I believe NMG Consulting is an excellent fit. Together we are strongly positioned to better serve our current retirement-focused clients while reaching a wider audience across financial services," Starr said.

About NMG Group

NMG Consulting is a specialist, multinational consultancy focused on the insurance, reinsurance and investment sectors. The firm provides strategic insights, consulting, actuarial, marketing and research to multinational and domestic financial institutions.

About Chatham Partners

Chatham Partners, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, focused on sales and client retention efforts through customized research programs and strategy consulting services for institutional financial services companies.

Known for its core research programs, Chatham supports most major institutional asset managers, retirement service providers and global securities servicing companies.

Media Contacts

Oliver Hesketh, Global Partner – USA, Oliver.Hesketh@nmg-group.com

Karin Barry, COO, Karin.Barry@nmg-group.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NMG Consulting