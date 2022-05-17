ZURI GROUP ANNOUNCES 100TH ENGAGING NETWORKS CLIENT

AFRICAN WILDLIFE FOUNDATION CHOOSES ENGAGING NETWORKS WITH MIGRATION SUPPORT FROM ZURI GROUP

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuri Group is pleased to announce that they have signed a contract with African Wildlife Foundation, marking their 100th client on Engaging Networks ! Since Zuri Group was founded in 2007, the nonprofit technology firm has supported 72 Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliates and 28 other nonprofit organizations across the United States and Canada with email support, campaign strategy, custom development, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Additionally, they have led seven organizations through full eCRM migrations to Engaging Networks.

"Engaging Networks is a valuable fundraising system, and we are thrilled to have played a part in advancing over 100 organization's missions using Engaging Networks," said Molly Kelly, President, Digital Solutions at Zuri Group. "Even as a fully certified partner, we are learning new ways to extend and maximize the value of the software for our clients. As Engaging Networks is always creating new features, we look forward to expanding the boundaries of advocacy and fundraising even further."

"We're very excited to welcome African Wildlife Foundation to our growing Engaging Networks client community," said Clint O'Brien, President and COO, Engaging Networks. "Our longtime esteemed partner Zuri Group already had lots of experience working with our clients. Now the Zuri team has also completed our rigorous accreditation program to further deepen and prove their knowledge of our tools - including the latest Engaging Networks product releases and innovations. We've greatly enjoyed working alongside the Zuri Group team and look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come."

Zuri Group has worked with Engaging Networks as an accredited partner since 2019. In that time, they have partnered to support organizations like Big Brother Big Sisters, The Nature Conservancy, Humane Society of the United States, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, and many more

About Zuri Group: Zuri Group provides strategic and technology consulting to nonprofit organizations through thoughtful planning and hands-on expertise. They help clients leverage technology to raise more money, build better relationships, and drive data-informed decisions, ultimately propelling nonprofits to reach goals and expand their missions. Learn more about Zuri Group here .

About Engaging Networks: Engaging Networks is an innovative digital engagement technology platform with the ability to fully adapt to a nonprofit's fundraising and advocacy needs. Engaging Networks proudly works with a variety of incredible organizations such as The Humane Society of the United States, The Nature Conservancy, Human Rights Campaign, PETA and Amnesty International USA. Today, they have two offices in Washington, D.C. and London, and serve more than 400 nonprofits in more than 50 countries around the world.

The Accredited Partner program enables Engaging Networks to forge trusted relationships with external agencies that serve mutual clients. These partnerships are mutually beneficial and ensure that clients can make the most out of the Engaging Networks toolset. To learn more, visit engagingnetworks.net/accredited-partner-program .

