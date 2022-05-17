Withings Announces US Availability of Its Highly Anticipated ScanWatch Horizon - the Health Hybrid SmartWatch Inspired by the Luxury Diver Watch Tradition

Withings' most medically advanced wearable gets diver style design with rotating bezel, luminescent indexes, and upgraded water resistance to 10 ATM

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Withings , pioneers of the connected health revolution, has announced the US availability of its highly anticipated ScanWatch Horizon . Available from Withings.com , Amazon, and Best Buy stores , it is the first hybrid smartwatch inspired by the luxury diver watch tradition to deliver state-of-the-art health technology. Priced $499, it can take an ECG and monitor heart rate, breathing disturbances, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and physical activity, even underwater!

The health and wellness features of this ground-breaking device are encased in a luxurious design that features sapphire-glass casing with anti-reflection coating and a stunning finish. It boasts a stainless-steel rotating bezel with laser engraved markings that incorporate the standard codes of diving practice, alongside Luminova hollow watch hands, indicators, and thick indices that allow it to be used in low light, all of which add to its high-end design.

For the classic diver watch look, ScanWatch Horizon comes with a stainless-steel band as well as a more elasticated, rubberised wristband for sports usage. In addition, it has an impressive 30-day battery life and 10 ATM water resistance, making it the perfect accessory for swimming, snorkelling, and water sports. All of which can be monitored using its sport tech features and the connected Health Mate app. You can even take an ECG while under water!

Horizon is the latest hybrid smartwatch in the Withings ScanWatch range, which also includes the original and Rose Gold versions. Each version has health, wellness, and fitness capabilities, that were developed by experts and validated in multiple clinical trials. Features of the ScanWatch Horizon include:

Clinically validated detection of atrial fibrillation by ECG

Heart Rate scan every 10 minutes using a PPG sensor

Clinically validated SpO2

Automatic activity tracking (walking, running, swimming, distance, and calories burned)

Training mode with up to 30 activities (measurement of distance, pace, and altitude)

Fitness level assessment with VO2 Max

Sleep monitoring (length, quality, sleep phases)

Smart smartphone notifications

Altimeter records floors travelled

Water resistant up to 10 ATM

Up to 30 days battery life

"The luxury design and robust health features of ScanWatch Horizon are a great compliment to the existing ScanWatch line and we are delighted to bring it to the U.S.," said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings. "Sophisticated health devices that monitor advanced vitals do not have to look like hospital equipment. With the original ScanWatch, the elegant Rose Gold version, and now ScanWatch Horizon, we have a style option to meet every fashion preference, social occasion, and budget."

Availability

ScanWatch Horizon is available online at Withings.com, Amazon and Best Buy stores from May 17 priced at $499.95. Customers can choose from a 43mm screen in either Blue or Green. ScanWatch horizon has a 5-year guarantee and comes with both stainless steel wristband and FKM strap.

For further information please visit the ScanWatch Horizon page at www.withings.com

About Withings

Established in 2008, Withings , is a world leader in connected health technology. Its team of engineers, data scientists, and healthcare professionals have enthused every day, elegant lifestyle objects with medical and wellness capabilities to efficiently track health vitals. Its range of in-home devices can monitor more than 20 health and wellness parameters and are used daily by millions of people worldwide. Its portfolio of devices that includes connected scales, hybrid watches, smart thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and sleep trackers empower individuals to take back control of their health and track medical and wellness data.

