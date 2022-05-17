U-Haul of Castleton to Add U-Box Warehouse with Abutting Property

INDIANAPOLIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Until recently, U-Haul Moving & Storage of Castleton lacked the space to expand operations. But thanks to the acquisition of an abutting 3.12-acre property, U-Haul® will add a new U-Box® portable storage container warehouse.

The land purchase on the south side of E. 86th Street will give U-Haul space to build a warehouse encompassing more than 80,000 square feet.

"There is huge demand for our U-Box containers in Indianapolis," said Mike Eastwood, U-Haul Company of North Central Indiana president. "This city is always growing and sees a lot of fluctuation when it comes to population. We needed this extra space to address a clear need."

U-Haul has been serving customers at 7027 E. 86th St. since 1987.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Castleton at (317) 849-9614 for storage inquiries. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Eastwood said the expansion will lead to several new job openings at the store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Indianapolis. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"This is an exciting expansion for U-Haul," Eastwood added. "We're looking forward to accommodating more customers with plenty of portable storage solutions. Our customers need flexibility and that's what U-Box containers provide."

U-Haul dealers in and around Indianapolis are also available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

To reserve rental equipment, visit uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 855,000 rentable storage units and 73.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

