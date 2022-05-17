PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES TICKETSMARTER AS OFFICIAL TICKET PARTNER

The PFL partnership with TicketSmarter begins with the second half of the 2022 PFL Regular Season

Overtime Elite Arena at Atlantic Station to host PFL MMA on June 17, June 24 and July 1 live on ESPN networks and streaming platforms

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, and TicketSmarter have agreed to a partnership that will see TicketSmarter become the official ticket partner of the PFL.

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

TicketSmarter will bring an enhanced ticketing experience to PFL fans. As part of the agreement, TicketSmarter will gain exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for PFL and provide PFL fans a safe, trusted ticketing marketplace.

"The Professional Fighters League is pleased to announce TicketSmarter as our official ticket marketplace," says PFL CEO Peter Murray. "The PFL prides itself on fan experience and this partnership offers millions of MMA fans a safe and secure ticketing resource."

"We are proud to enter a partnership with the Professional Fighters League and to offer fans an innovative, easy-to-use, secure platform to purchase and sell their tickets," said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. "The partnership with the PFL is a progression of our efforts to create beneficial relationships and we look forward to working together over the next several years."

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries, with partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports, and more. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace whose mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events by creating valuable partnerships while giving back to children's charities. TicketSmarter is committed to contributing a portion from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation and Coach To Cure MD.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

Stay updated with TicketSmarter at https://TicketSmarter.com, and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)