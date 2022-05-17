Mage Data™ Selected as SC Media Trust Award Finalist

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage Data™ today announced that the Mage Data Security and Privacy platform has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Database Security Solution category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

Mage company logo (PRNewsfoto/Mage Data) (PRNewswire)

"Mage Data™ and other Trust award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year."

"We are extremely proud to be selected as a finalist for the SC Awards" said Rajesh Parthasarathy, CEO of Mage Data™. "To be in the running to win this award along with other stellar names of the industry as finalists is a testament to the robustness of our solution. As enterprises worldwide tackle increasing security and privacy regulations, our solution equips customers with a single, enterprise-wide database security platform that seamlessly works across the complex data landscape with our zero-trust, no-code approach. The Mage platform has consistently received great feedback from our customers, and we look forward to adding yet another feather in our cap."

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase over 2021. Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022.

About Mage Data™:

Mage Data™ is the leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage Data™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai to explore the brand's new website and check out the company's solutions.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mage Data