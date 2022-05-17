GOLDEN DOUGH FOODS™ TO DEBUT TWO INNOVATIVE DONUT BRANDS AT 25TH ANNUAL SWEETS & SNACKS EXPO IN CHICAGO, MAY 23-26, BOOTH # 20215

Florida-based startup the first to introduce individually wrapped, full-sized yeast-raised donuts with extended shelf life at mass scale

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Dough Foods , the first company to introduce individually wrapped, full-sized yeast-raised donuts with extended shelf life at mass scale, will unveil its innovative Golden Dough & Co.™ and La Panadería Dulce™ (The Sweets Bakery) brands at the 25th annual Sweets & Snack Expo, May 23-26, in Chicago.

Golden Dough Foods is the first company to introduce individually wrapped, full-sized yeast-raised donuts with extended shelf life at mass scale. At the Sweets & Snacks Show, the Florida-based startup will unveil two brands: Golden & Co. and La Panadería Dulce.

Developed with proprietary recipes, the light and airy donuts deliver a fresh-from-the-bakery experience for convenient on-the-go snacking. There are five mouthwatering flavors: Golden Dough & Co. launches Signature Golden Glaze, Strawberry Flavored Glaze, and Hot Honey Flavored Glaze, and La Panadería Dulce kicks off its Dona line with their Mango Flavored Glaze and Spicy Mango Flavored Glaze.

Golden Dough Foods is founded by consumer-packaged goods veteran Wil Torres, who has a proven history of developing profitable concepts that generate growth for retailers and wholesalers alike. Torres helped manage RxBar and PopCorners when they were startups as well as established brands including Boulder Canyon and CheriBundi. He went on to grow Krispy Kreme's national presence by developing and executing a factory-to-shelf packaged pastry program when he was with TSW Foods.

"I came up with the idea for Golden Dough Foods because I felt there was a need in the market for something new, yet familiar," said Torres. "When consumers desire an indulgent treat, our donuts make a great on-the-go snack, or they can be enjoyed at home whenever it's time for a small comfort food snack. Alongside the launch of the Golden Dough & Co. brand, we're introducing La Panadería Dulce because I saw a gap in the donut category for the ethnic consumer. It's our goal and privilege to bring new flavors to retail shelves globally."

Adds Torres, "The pandemic has shined a light on the importance of food safety. More than ever, grocery stores and food service operations are under scrutiny to provide fresh products in safe, user-friendly packaging. Our donuts are designed to sit on an endcap, in-line, or in the fresh case. While the shelf life is 75 days, we don't foresee them sitting on store shelves too long!"

Golden Dough Foods' pastries will be available to consumers at select retail chains around the nation beginning early this summer. The company plans to deliver premium staple flavor offerings and exciting flavors throughout the year.

About Golden Dough Foods

Headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, Golden Dough Foods™ is home to the innovative Golden Dough & Co.™ and La Panadería Dulce™ brands, the first-ever individually wrapped, full-sized yeast-raised donuts with extended shelf life at mass scale. Developed with proprietary recipes, the light and airy donuts deliver a fresh-from-the-bakery experience for safe and convenient on-the-go snacking. Golden Dough Foods was founded by consumer-packaged goods veteran Wil Torres in 2021.

