Cloverly partners with BeZero Carbon to provide carbon credit ratings and independent quality assessments so buyers can act with confidence

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloverly and BeZero Carbon are excited to announce a new partnership that will enable Cloverly, the technology-led carbon credit marketplace, to give their customers improved confidence in the quality assessment of their carbon credit projects.

The BeZero Carbon Rating covers all sectors and will provide ratings for a range of Cloverly's projects across multiple project types. In addition, the partnership will leverage the API infrastructure of both companies to display the BeZero Carbon Rating of different carbon projects on Cloverly's integrated marketplace. This means Cloverly's customers will now have a new independent quality assessment to use when purchasing carbon credits.

Jason Rubottom, CEO at Cloverly, said:

"As a technology-first solution for carbon credits, transparent and independent assessments of project quality are important to us to build an efficient marketplace in the Voluntary Carbon Markets. BeZero's independent ratings provide a snapshot of a carbon offset project's risk and quality that helps Cloverly identify the best projects for our customers. Their breadth of coverage, easily digestible rating scales, and technology-first platform provide us with the data that supports our exemplary in-house approach to project quality."

Tommy Ricketts, CEO and co-founder of BeZero Carbon, said:

"We're delighted to work with Cloverly to bring our ratings to their customers, and are pleased to work with a partner who wants to help their users make more informed decisions when navigating the voluntary carbon market. Our vision is to help the Voluntary Carbon Market prosper by building transparent, useful information infrastructure. Enabling the free circulation of information and risk-based carbon credit ratings is essential to helping everyone price and manage risk."

About Cloverly

Cloverly is a technology-based carbon credit marketplace in the Voluntary Carbon Market. Its API enables companies to integrate carbon removal into their customer-facing solutions which helps build customer awareness while contributing to climate change mitigation.

Cloverly was founded in 2018 and became the world's first API for carbon offsets. Its team comprises of experts covering sustainability, engineering, product and business. Based out of Atlanta, its mission is to enable every business to act on climate change effortlessly.

About BeZero Carbon

BeZero Carbon is a global ratings agency for the Voluntary Carbon Market. Its carbon credit ratings allow all market participants to price and manage risk. BeZero's carbon ratings and research tools support buyers, intermediaries, investors, and carbon project developers.

Founded in April 2020, its 60-strong team combines climatic and earth sciences, sell-side financial research, earth observation, machine learning, data and technology, engineering, and public policy expertise. Its head office is in London, and has people working from five continents.

