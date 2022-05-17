Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket and Satin Pillowcases Receive Good Housekeeping 2022 Bedding Awards

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a global leading home textile manufacturer with over 17 million cozy customers served worldwide, is pleased to announce its Amazon Best Seller products, the Flannel Fleece Blanket and Satin Pillowcases, have each won a Good Housekeeping 2022 Bedding Award.

Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket

As one of Bedsure's very first products, the Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket was released in 2015 and is the cornerstone of the company's massive success. The Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket is made with premium microfleece yarns, providing a velvety feel. In 2022, the Flannel Fleece Blanket was reintroduced with a higher GSM count. The new thicker and heavier Flannel Fleece Blanket provides the ultimate coziness and comfort.

The 100% polyester microfiber throughout the blanket provides enhanced durability for everyday use and maintains its ultra-soft characteristics after machine washing.

Currently a #1 Best Seller in Amazon's Bed Blankets Category, the Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket has received over 121,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.6/5-star rating.

The Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket is available in Ash Grey, Dark Blue, Light Grey, Pink, White, Black, Brown, Burgundy, Camel, and Coral Pink, starting at just $14.99.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases

The Bedsure Satin Pillowcases are Bedsure's most popular product and one of the most affordable products to date. The Bedsure Satin Pillowcases bring customers the coziness and comforting benefits of other luxury brand Silk Pillowcases at just a fraction of the cost and are much easier to maintain.

The Bedsure Satin Pillowcases are made with 100% premium polyester that retains moisture and essential natural oils on its sleepers' face skin, leaving sleepers' skin to stay hydrated all night long. In addition, the premium Satin mimics the features of Silk, providing sleepers with an impressively soft and buttery smooth sensation upon contact.

Currently the #1 Best Seller on Amazon's Bed Pillow Pillowcases Category, the Bedsure Satin Pillowcases have received over 242,000 reviews with a rating of 4.5/5 stars.

Available in twenty-two different color options and four sizes, the Bedsure Satin Pillowcases start at as little as $8.99 for a set of two. The wide range of possibilities makes the pillowcases aesthetically suitable for any bedroom décor style, and practically any type of sleeper looking for nights of restorative beauty sleeps at an affordable cost.

Moving forward, Bedsure is dedicated to bringing customers comprehensive coziness around all aspects of life.

For full Good Housekeeping Award 2022 information, visit: http://goodhousekeeping.com/bedding2022

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 17 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

