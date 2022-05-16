With High Blood Pressure being the No. 1 Controllable Risk Factor for Stroke, Smart Meter Can Help Patients During Stroke Awareness Month

Smart Meter's iBloodPressure Can Help Reduce the More than 795,000 Americans that Suffer from Strokes Each Year by Tracking Measurements in Real Time

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , continues to lead the way in the remote patient monitoring (RPM) sector because of its superior cellular-enabled devices and robust data. During Stroke Awareness Month, Smart Meter wants to remind patients and providers that high blood pressure, which can lead to strokes, can be controlled, but it must be measured on a regular basis in order to spot trends and make diet and lifestyle adjustments.

According to the American Stroke Association1, nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure or hypertension (measurements higher than 120/80), but many don't even know it and that is why it is called the "silent killer." Actually, the risk of stroke increases at blood pressure levels above 115/75 mm Hg, and high blood pressure (BP) is the most important modifiable risk factor for stroke, associated with 54% of episodes of stroke worldwide2.

In a recent article from the Mayo Clinic, its staff advised that "home monitoring can help you keep tabs on your blood pressure, make certain your lifestyle changes are working, and alert you and your doctor to potential health complications. Talk to your doctor about home monitoring before you get started."3

Providing at-risk patients with an easy way to measure their blood pressure at home is the key to developing a habit of testing. Smart Meter can provide the technology needed to help improve outcomes.

"With Smart Meter's reliable and easy-to-use iBloodPressure® monitor, patients are more likely to test frequently, giving their healthcare professional real-time insight into current blood pressure readings, said Casey Pittock, Smart Meter's CEO. "We have seen firsthand the positive impact on patient outcomes when our cellular-enabled iBloodPressure monitor is used in a remote patient monitoring (RPM) program."

The iBloodPressure is one of Smart Meter's most popular devices because it features a 4/5G cellular connectivity via the secure and reliable AT&T IoT network. Once the patient has tested using the iBloodPressure system, the results are transmitted immediately to a provider, with no syncing or pairing required by the patient.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Now serving more than 100,000 patients, Smart Meter is the leading supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies that include the iGlucose®, iBloodPressure®, iPulseOx®, iScale®, and SmartRPM™ cloud platform, as well as data, and services. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

