Spirovant Launches State-of-the-Art Laboratory and Headquarters

The facilities are located in the center of Philadelphia's thriving life sciences corridor

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirovant Sciences, a gene therapy company developing treatments for respiratory diseases, including cystic fibrosis (CF), announced today the launch of its new state-of-the-art research laboratory and corporate headquarters in Philadelphia. The new research facilities will allow the company to accelerate development of its lead program targeting CF, support the vector manufacturing process, and build capabilities to grow its platform and pipeline into therapeutic opportunities.

Spirovant logo (PRNewswire)

"Our growth and maturity as a leading gene therapy company have propelled us to expand into the new research facilities where we will redouble our efforts to develop promising treatments and cures for patients with respiratory diseases such as CF," said Joan Lau, CEO of Spirovant Sciences. "Our diverse team of talented researchers and drug development professionals is committed to advancing promising drug candidates as a cornerstone of biotech innovation in Philadelphia."

"With a first investment and ongoing commercialization support from the Science Center, and the expansion here at uCity Square, we celebrate the success and continued growth of Spirovant Sciences," said Tiffany Wilson, President & CEO of the University City Science Center. "Spirovant Sciences is a true success story for the Science Center, uCity Square, and Philadelphia's vibrant life sciences ecosystem."

The new laboratory space is in the uCity Square district, located in the heart of the University City neighborhood t, surrounded by leading universities, academic medical centers and numerous outstanding technology, life sciences, and healthcare organizations. The laboratory allows the Spirovant scientists to conduct innovative R&D in respiratory biology and within process and analytical sciences.

"As a company that started here, stayed here and has grown here, Spirovant is a leading example of the success of Philadelphia's booming cell and gene therapy ecosystem, and we are excited they have chosen to continue growing their team and their therapies here in uCity Square," said John Grady Senior Vice President and Northeast Region Executive for Wexford Science and Technology, developer of the uCity Square knowledge community.

"I am thrilled about Spirovant's move into the new laboratory space and corporate headquarters," said Myrtle Potter, CEO of Sumitovant, Spirovant's parent company. "The greater Philadelphia region is well known for its dynamic business environment in the field of gene and cell therapy, and we expect the entrepreneurial spirit of the region to reflect positively on Spirovant's ambitions and talent."

About Spirovant Sciences

Spirovant is a gene therapy company focused on changing the course of cystic fibrosis and other respiratory diseases. The company's current investigational gene therapy technologies are designed to overcome the historical barriers that have prevented effective genetic treatments for cystic fibrosis. Spirovant's lead programs are in development for cystic fibrosis. Spirovant, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma, is located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit our website at spirovant.com.

About Sumitovant Biopharma

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company leveraging data-driven insights to rapidly accelerate development of new potential therapies. Through our unique portfolio of companies—wholly owned Urovant, Enzyvant, Spirovant, Altavant, plus majority-owned Myovant (NYSE: MYOV)—and use of embedded computational technology platforms to generate business and scientific insights, Sumitovant has supported the development of FDA-approved products and advanced a promising pipeline of early-through late-stage investigational assets for other serious conditions. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma. For more information, please visit our website at sumitovant.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirovant Sciences