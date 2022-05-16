Pathnostics to Present New Real-World Method to Identify and Evaluate Cost Outcomes of a Novel, Uncoded UTI Diagnostic at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research 2022 Annual Meeting

Methodology Assessed Medical Resource Utilization and Costs Compared with Standard Urine Culture in Patients with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathnostics, a leading precision diagnostic testing and development company, today announced that it will present a new Medicare-claims-based method to identify an uncoded novel diagnostic (NDx), Guidance® UTI, and an analysis that found significantly lower costs as compared to standard urine culture (SUC) in patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). The methodology and key findings will be presented at the 2022 International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Meeting, taking place from May 15-18, in National Harbor, MD.

Healthcare claims are often used to assess medical resource utilization (MRU) and costs but are less suited for evaluating novel diagnostics or therapeutics that are not issued a unique code, thereby limiting payer decision-making based on their real-word value. Complicated urinary tract infections, which must be treated early and accurately to reduce the risk of poor outcomes, are a significant burden on individual health and healthcare resources. Annually, UTIs contribute to 10.5 million office visits and carry a cost of approximately $3.5 billioni.

"The data being presented provide valuable real-word evidence for payers and prescribers alike that can help inform real-world decision-making," said Iver Juster, MD, Clinical Informatics Advisor and lead author of the poster. "We developed and evaluated a new claims-based method that enabled us to identify when Guidance UTI, a novel uncoded diagnostic, was ordered and then conducted an analysis that showed improved outcomes and reduced costs relative to standard urine culture. These findings have important implications for how to produce real-world evidence for uncoded diagnostics in general, as well as how to accurately diagnose and treat complicated urinary tract infections efficiently and effectively to benefit patients and the healthcare system."

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: The Missing Link: Economic Outcomes of an Uncoded Novel Diagnostic from Claims Data Date & Session: Wednesday, May 18, Poster Session #5 Location: Prince George's Exhibition Hall A-C Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The abstract and poster are now available on the ISPOR 2022 Conference website.

About Guidance® UTI

Guidance UTI is an advanced precision diagnostic with rapid results for the management of complicated, recurrent or persistent UTIs and elevated risk patients. It combines PCR and Pooled Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (P-AST™), which better address polymicrobial infections where bacterial interactions can impact antibiotic resistance.

About Pathnostics

Pathnostics is a leading precision diagnostic testing and development company providing solutions for infectious disease and cancer diagnostics that will get patients on the right path. The flagship Guidance platform of solutions leverages its proprietary and patented technology for pooled antibiotic susceptibility testing, which provides more informed treatment options and supports antibiotic stewardship initiatives. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Pathnostics is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. For more information about the company and its portfolio of products, visit pathnostics.com.

