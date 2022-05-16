Hyundai Hope and Gary Rome Hyundai Donate $25,000 to Combat Hunger at Dealership's 25th Anniversary Celebration

Gary Rome Hyundai Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Local Dignitaries and Community Members in Holyoke, Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, and Gary Rome Hyundai recently donated a total of $25,000 to two local food banks in Holyoke, Massachusetts to combat food insecurity in the surrounding communities during Gary Rome Hyundai's 25th anniversary celebration. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received $10,000 and the Thrive Center of Holyoke Community College received a $5,000 donation from Hyundai Hope. Gary Rome Hyundai donated an additional $5,000 dollars to the Thrive Center of Holyoke Community College and two lucky guests received $2,500 each to donate towards the charity of their choice.

(left to right) Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Jillian Morgan, director of philanthropy, and Cheyenne Burnham, Public Engagement Officer, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, John Szymanski, general manager eastern region, Hyundai Motor America, Gary Rome, dealer principal, Gary Rome Hyundai, Amanda Sbriscia, vice president of institutional advancement, and Julie Phillips, coordinator, alumni relations, Thrive Center & Holyoke Community College (PRNewswire)

"This is by far one of my proudest moments as a Hyundai dealer," said Gary Rome, dealer principal, Gary Rome Hyundai. "Providing financial support to Holyoke and its surrounding communities with the assistance from Hyundai Motor America reassures us there are institutions willing to give back. I look forward to another 25 years in providing high quality, beautiful and safe products for our community."

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts' independent pantries, meal sites and shelters are on the front lines of emergency food assistance to individuals, families, seniors, children and people with disabilities (including veterans) to lead healthy and meaningful lives. With this donation, the Food Bank will be able to provide 40,000 nutritious meals to neighbors facing food insecurity in Western Massachusetts.

The Thrive Center and Food Pantry at Holyoke Community College (HCC) provide necessities to students experiencing food insecurity, housing insecurity and other financial needs. They supply, at no charge, food staples, toiletries and much more including baby food, diapers and wipes to students raising families while getting an education. This donation will give access to resources to help students overcome these barriers so they can focus on their studies and find success.

"Hyundai recognizes the impact and comfort a guaranteed meal can provide," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are inspired by our generous dealer partners like Gary Rome who also share this mission with Hyundai Hope to support the health and well-being of our local communities."

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America