Batteries Plus and Folds of Honor to Award Military Families with Educational Scholarships

Nation's Leading Retail Franchise Brand, Prestigious Non-Profit Partner Up to Honor Sacrifice of Local Families

HARTLAND, Wis., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a one-of-a-kind partnership aimed at leaving a lasting impact on local military families who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom, Batteries Plus and Folds of Honor have teamed up to provide much-needed educational scholarships to three local military families. With the goal of honoring the sacrifices made by U.S. Military veterans and their families, the two organizations look to make a powerful and lasting impact on communities across the country.

Through multi-platinum country music artist Justin Moore's 'Country On It' summer tour, the two organizations will supply three deserving families with scholarship checks, VIP seating, and more. Folds of Honor and Batteries Plus will be onsite during three upcoming tour dates to present the scholarships to each military family. The first set of scholarships will be awarded to two members of a selected military family at Moore's show on May 19 at the Hartman Arena in Park City, KS.

"At Batteries Plus, we are all about powering people's lives and we could not be prouder to empower local military families who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe," said Scott Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Batteries Plus. "As Memorial Day approaches, this is our opportunity to honor the legacy of our U.S. military veterans and share the stories of their amazing families all while powering their educational endeavors."

In addition to the Folds of Honor partnership, Batteries Plus is powering Moore's entire tour with solutions to keep them fully charged. The brand also recently announced a second partnership with Lucas Hoge, a Billboard No. 1-charting artist and host of Sportsman Channel's "GSM's Hoge Wild." This means that the brand will continue to power Hoge's outdoor adventures and musical performances across the globe.

"Helping the families of our America heroes is made possible by incredible organizations like Batteries Plus," said Ben Leslie, Executive Vice President of Folds of Honor. "Through the generosity of Batteries Plus, we are able to help these local families pursue their educational dreams and for that we are extremely grateful."

With over 700 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus stores provide essential products and services for their local communities. The brand has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus supplies fundamental products that power people's lives – boats, golf carts, motorcycles, mobility scooters, critical medical devices, etc. To learn more about Batteries Plus, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. For more information about Folds of Honor and how to donate, please visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, as well as post-secondary tuition (two- or four-year college/university, technical or trade school). Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 35,000 scholarships totaling over $160 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot and PGA Professional, who is currently stationed at Eglin AFB, Florida as a member of the 301st Fighter Squadron. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

