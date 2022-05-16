Admitad launches monetization platform for content projects, mobile apps and browser extensions

HEILBRONN, Germany, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Various digital project owners are searching for new ways of monetization in the light of tightening privacy and compliance conditions and current market circumstances. To serve the rising demand, IT-company Admitad launches Monetize Network , a platform for monetization of web-projects with a significant audience and traffic enabling them to boost revenue. In 2021, its beta version generated over seven million orders, which resulted in the total GMV of over $280 million and $8 million in payouts to partners.

Wide range of advertisers, vast variety of monetization products, and lightning-fast technologies are the main advantages of the product.

"We keep improving our technology to stay ahead of the game. We develop solutions tailored to the needs of different customer segments, taking into consideration the specifics of their industries and business structures. The digital environment is generating more and more unique projects that are not fully compatible with standard products. Monetize Network is able to combine solutions adapting the monetization processes to needs and strategies of our clients," - states Alexander Bachmann, founder and CEO of Admitad.

The platform includes a set of ready-made solutions for multiple client segments, including owners of content projects, forums, mobile applications, browsers and browser extensions, and other types of projects. The Monetize API will be introduced in mid-2022, enabling the clients to create their own custom monetization products. Admitad has already invested more than $2 million in the development of Monetize Network and is planning to put an additional $1,5 million in its growth in 2022.

"Technologies are key; partnerships are another part of the entire puzzle. We have built these with leading affiliate and advertising networks all over the world - and offer access to more than 50,000 advertisers who use CPC and CPA revenue models," says Monetize Network Head, Viacheslav Mezentsev, and adds: "We are also successfully meeting the ever-growing demand of content projects for new monetization tools as our solutions are immune to the impact of any upcoming regulatory changes in the data protection field".

The revenue made by digital projects during the beta stage of Monetize Network increased by 90% last year. In 2022, the platform plans to reach $20 million in payouts for partners and intends to strengthen its position in Europe, the UK, and the US, as well as enter markets in India, Brazil, Poland, and France.

