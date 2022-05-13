The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies Announce Next Phase of Development in the Arlington Entertainment District

State-of-the-art, 300-unit residential building, One Rangers Way, will offer a completely unique living experience amid Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium and AT&T Stadium

One Rangers Way will become one of the most luxurious, resort-style apartment communities in the country with over 43,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenity space

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies are excited to announce details today for One Rangers Way, a 300-unit upscale residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. One Rangers Way continues the incredible momentum of new development in the Entertainment District amid Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium and AT&T Stadium that began with the opening of Texas Live! in 2018. The project adds to the nearly $1 billion of new development currently under construction in the Entertainment District that includes the forthcoming Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center and National Medal of Honor Museum, which recently broke ground on March 25.

Located at Nolan Ryan Expressway adjacent to Choctaw Stadium and the National Medal of Honor Museum, One Rangers Way will celebrate the rich history of the state of Texas and showcase a unique design and curated art collection inspired by the Texas Rangers and America's favorite pastime. Its integration with the Entertainment District and proximity to Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Texas Live!, Live! by Loews, Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center and the National Medal of Honor Museum will offer a completely unique residential experience. The 300-unit apartment community, designed by Hord Coplan Macht (HCM), will meet National Green Building Standard® (NGBS) certification and will feature high-end materials and appliances, expansive ceiling heights and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building will offer a mix of 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and penthouse apartment homes, as well as a parking garage with 423 spaces.

"The construction of One Rangers Way will bring a new dimension to the ongoing development in the Arlington Entertainment District," said Texas Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis. "This area is becoming a nationally renowned sports and entertainment destination with world-class facilities that have already been completed and several other projects that are well underway. The Texas Rangers are proud to join the City of Arlington and The Cordish Companies in building this unique residential community in the heart of the Entertainment District."

One Rangers Way will offer one of the most luxurious, resort-style apartment communities in the country with over 43,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenity space. The project will offer an upscale resident experience and lifestyle with one-of-a-kind amenities and services on par with the finest residential and condo buildings in the country. The building will feature an expansive exterior amenity deck and green spaces, an outdoor infinity edge pool, indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, office workspaces, exclusive resident events, concierge services, and more. Residents will also enjoy direct access to the Richard Greene & Dr. Robert Cluck Linear Parks that offer wide-open areas for strolling, fascinating art sculptures and close to 3 miles of paved paths throughout the Entertainment District for walking, running, and biking.

"It is an honor for The Cordish Companies to continue our partnership with the Texas Rangers and the City of Arlington to deliver a transformative project for Arlington," said Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "One Rangers Way will become one of the most special residential communities in the country with its proximity to three iconic stadiums and forthcoming National Medal of Honor Museum. We remain committed to delivering a best-in-class, mixed-use development in the Entertainment District that will benefit the Arlington community and be a national draw for tourism for decades to come."

Today's announcement represents an exciting step forward toward a greater $4 billion vision by the City of Arlington, Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and Loews Hotels & Co to transform the Entertainment District into the premier sports, entertainment, hospitality, cultural and lifestyle destination in the country. Together, the total investment of new development by the partnership totals over $2.4 billion.

"One Rangers Way, another jewel for our great city, will bring unmatched lifestyle options to our community and create even more vibrancy for our growing Entertainment District," Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said. "We are grateful for this transformative development, made possible by our partnerships with the Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies."

One Rangers Way will commence construction this fall and is slated to open in 2024. For more information and to stay up-to-date on news, please visit www.OneRangersWay.com.

About The Texas Rangers

In 2022 the Texas Rangers are celebrating their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to postseason play eight times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team's home but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billon facility includes a 5.5 acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

