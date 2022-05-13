Onion Global Launches KOC Training Program

GUANGZHOU, China, May. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it has hosted its inaugural Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs) Empowerment Program, as part of the "LUCA Elite Club" Events, in Guangzhou, in April 2022. The program was designed specifically to inspire and cultivate identified seed users among KOCs, combining both online and offline training sessions for them to acquire core knowledge and skills considered integral to the effective promotion of brands through the O'Mall e-commerce platform.

During the training sessions, coaches shared their views and insights on a variety of topics, including challenges in the pandemic era, opportunities for e-commerce business, as well as success stories on how to effectively use targeted content to promote brands and achieve personal growth as a KOC. The practical workshop sessions were highly engaging with KOCs participating in hands-on training and group exercises, allowing KOCs to develop new character traits to enhance their content seeding skills.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global commented, "We have put together a high energy, innovative and effective training program to educate our KOCs, bringing them cutting-edge industry thinking and improving their product knowledge and sales skills to become more effective partners on our e-commerce platform. Following the official launch of the LUCA Elite Club event last September, we have stepped up our efforts to promote new consumption trends and brands. In November, we held a highly successful private salon event to focus on the promotion of LUCA brands, allowing LUCA brands' users to share their experience of using the products. The KOCs Empowerment Program is another step in the exploration of our brand marketing strategy. By enhancing KOCs' content seeding and sales abilities and bolstering their recommendation of our products, we can achieve an elevation of brand awareness and expansion of product sales. As KOCs are both influencers and consumers, they are more relatable and trusted by consumers. By implementing the KOC marketing strategy, Onion Global will increase brand awareness and engagement while building consumer trust at the same time, ultimately building a trustworthy full-service brand management platform that benefits both consumers and sellers."

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

