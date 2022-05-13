Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Due to Potential Presence of Thin Metal Strand Embedded in Gummies or Loose in the Bag

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date.

Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies are described in the table below. On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table to the right.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us.

Contact:

Consumer Care Center:

1-800-651-2564

https://www.mars.com/contact-us

Media:

Caitlin Kemper

201-841-8350

Caitlin.Kemper@effem.com

