EUGENE, Ore., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC) is partnering with the Detroit Sound Conservancy to kick off our 2022 national conference. We provide unlimited access to all our programming for credentialed media. The conference begins next Thursday at 11:00 am (EDT).

Marquee of the historic Fox Theater in downtown Detroit, Michigan. The Association for Recorded Sound Collections deeply appreciates this National Historic Landmark's 94 years of continuous service to the community. (PRNewswire)

Why is Detroit such a hotbed of musical talent? How did the Women's Music Movement get started? Find the answers here.

50 different sessions are up for view. You can join us live and watch anything you want. If your schedule is a little tight, all our programs are available for 30 days after the conference ends.

A few highlights: Thursday at 11:00 am (EDT). Why is Detroit such a hotbed of musical talent? Searching for an answer, two Detroit-based experts interviewed musicians, songwriters, arrangers, singers, editors, and DJs. They covered nearly every musical genre. Watch clips from those interviews too.

The Music Modernization Act changes the U.S. copyright law landscape, but how does it work? Archives and the public still find it challenging. We can show you a way to improve your learning curve. Some of the nation's leading experts demonstrate how institutions are using the new law and how you can too.

The achievements of the Women's Music Movement are finally gaining the attention they deserve. From 1972 to 2015, a fusion of feminist politics, woman-staffed sound production, and grassroots folk traditions created a bold new recording and performance network. The acknowledged historian of this important movement shares how it all happened.

Matthew Barton from the Library of Congress speaks about how shortwave broadcasting became such a vital tool on the battlefield, helping fight widespread disinformation campaigns and media blockades.

To register for the ARSC 2022 Conference: Email execdir@arsc-audio.org or call Nathan Georgitis at (541) 346-1852. He'll want the name of your media outlet, podcast, or who you freelance for, and an email address where you can be reached. We'll send you the full conference program with schedule and the password you'll need to access the conference. It's that simple.

ARSC welcomes you and the nationwide gathering of recording experts participating. One small favor though. We'd appreciate if you'd source the Association for Recorded

Sound Recordings (ARSC) in your stories and segments. Check us out at <www.arsc-audio.org>

The Historic Fox Theater in Downtown Detroit; Attribution: Stephanie Hume, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Association for Recorded Sound Collections (PRNewsfoto/Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC)