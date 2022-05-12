SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Greenpro Capital Corp. - GRNQ

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Greenpro Capital Corp. ("Greenpro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRNQ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Greenpro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 6, 2022, Greenpro disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that "[o]n March 25, 2022, the Company's management, together with the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, made a determination that disclosure should be made and action should be taken to prevent further reliance on the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 included in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (the "Form 10-Qs") filed with the [SEC] on May 17, 2021, August 10, 2021 and November 10, 2021, respectively." Specifically, Greenpro stated that "[i]n the Form 10-Qs, the Company erroneously recorded the sale of one unit of real estate property in Hong Kong."

On this news, Greenpro's stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 24.29%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $0.37 per share on May 9, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

