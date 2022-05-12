Report: As Corporate Political Activity Becomes Riskier, Companies Need a Full-Scale Review of Their Strategy and Relationships

Report: As Corporate Political Activity Becomes Riskier, Companies Need a Full-Scale Review of Their Strategy and Relationships

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey by The Conference Board released earlier this year found that fully two-thirds of companies found the environment for corporate political activity to be challenging to extremely challenging. And nearly all (87 percent) believed 2022 would be at least as challenging. That is proving true, as the combination of the mid-term election year, contentious primaries against incumbents, redistricting, increased federal and state regulation, scrutiny by multiple stakeholders and the media, and pressure on companies to take a stand on a raft of hot-button issues at the federal and state levels are making 2022 especially difficult.

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board) (PRNewswire)

A new report by The Conference Board ESG Center provides several key recommendations to help companies navigate this environment:

Conduct a comprehensive inventory and risk assessment of the company's political activity.

Engage their boards in an annual discussion of the costs and benefits of each of these activities , with an eye toward simplifying corporate political activity and eliminating those areas that create the greatest risk.

Conduct a broad-based effort to educate external—not just internal—stakeholders about corporate political activity.

Make the affirmative case for how political activity advances the company's business and broader societal purpose.

Do not overpromise: steer clear of unrealistic statements that the actions of those they support will always be consistent with the company's values.

Be ready for, but do not always respond to, provocative statements by politicians and actions by legislatures.

The report's insights are based, in part, on a roundtable convened under the Chatham House Rule with corporate executives, directors, and experts. The report also includes insights from—and is a follow-up to—a survey released in January, which gauged US corporations about developments in corporate political activity and their expectations and plans for 2022.

"The case that companies make for their political activity needs to go beyond the legal argument that corporate lobbying and contributions are constitutionally protected activities," said Paul Washington, co-author of the report and Executive Director of The Conference Board ESG Center. "If companies engage in political activity, they need to stop playing defense, and instead emphasize how their political actions not only advance the firm's business interests, but also serve a social and/or environmental purpose that is tied to the core business."

The Conference Board report was developed with support from Altria, Prudential Financial, Sempra, and Steptoe & Johnson. The report offers the following findings and insights:

Risk Awareness: Develop Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Assessments of Corporate Political Risks

Today's landscape for corporate political activity is fraught with risk:

Companies need a full picture of their political activity, including routine updates from third-party orgs:

Strike a Balance: Regularly Evaluate the Costs and Benefits of Corporate Political Activity

Companies have significant discretion regarding the level of their political activity:

Routine analyses can help companies make a more compelling case for their political activity:

Education for All: Conduct a Broad-Based Campaign to Educate Stakeholders

On the upside, most companies plan to educate internal stakeholders:

But few companies plan to educate key external stakeholders—a risky omission:

Be Ready for Provocation, But Resist the Temptation to Always Respond

Expect continued scrutiny and surprises, during election years and in the off season:

A playbook should anchor a company's strategy for responding:

"While developments at the national level often dominate the headlines and airwaves, activity at the state level can have a profound impact on a company's political activity and reputation," said Bill Black, co-author of the report and Program Director of the Government Relations Executives Council at The Conference Board. "Significant regulatory activity is underway in many states, relating to lobbying reform, campaign finance reform, and election registration and voting rules. Moreover, it is at the state level that hot-button issues often arise. To reduce the risk of being caught off guard, companies should be sure to devote attention and resources in states where they have substantial business operations, workforces, or customers."

Manage Expectations: Don't Overpromise

Candid conversations can help set more realistic expectations:

Communicate the processes in place for managing risks:

Lobbying: Focus on the Long-Term

The mid-term elections, plus high-stakes redistricting, pose challenges to lobbying in the short-term:

Focus on building bipartisan consensus, and strengthen your case with data and CEO involvement:

Corporate PACs: Prepare for More Challenges; the Dust Has Not Settled

With most corporate PACs having already made changes, few plan to make more changes in 2022:

Corporate PACs should be prepared to adjust their donation criteria, and to expect more FEC scrutiny:

About The Conference Board ESG Center

The Conference Board ESG Center serves as a resource, platform, and partner to help Member companies address their priorities in corporate governance, sustainability, and citizenship. www.conference-board.org/ESG

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Conference Board