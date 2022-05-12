PosiGen Hires Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW ORLEANS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, announces the addition of Joelle Haughey as Chief Human Resources Officer. Joelle is an experienced global HR executive who has collaborated with countless executive leaders as a trusted coach and advisor. Most recently Joelle led her own consulting business which provided a multitude of leadership development, coaching and HR leadership services across multiple industries. Prior to that she held leadership roles across publicly traded and privately held global organizations. Recognized as an influential leader, Joelle has led global teams, integrated acquired companies, earned awards for her efforts, and implemented multiple global programs that have been recognized as company game changers - both culturally and financially.

PosiGen logo (PRNewsFoto/PosiGen Solar) (PRNewswire)

As CHO, Joelle will be responsible for making sure PosiGen attracts, retains and develops the most qualified candidates so the company can continue to carry out its mission of making rooftop solar and energy efficiency available to everyone. Joelle was attracted to PosiGen's purpose and the fact that it is the most diverse company in the Solar industry. While she will oversee traditional HR workflows including employee pay, benefits, and providing a safe environment both physically and psychologically, a primary focus will be creating an inclusive work environment that develops and motivates all employees to be successful.

"Success is ultimately about the people," Haughey said. "When you create an environment of inclusivity, collaboration, development and belonging that enables having the right people in the right place with right training and the right level of motivation and skill. PosiGen's mission to enhance the lives of low-and-moderate income homeowners through rooftop solar, means we can make a significant impact on the vast majority of homeowners in the United States. And for us it all starts with a world class work culture that breeds growth and success."

PosiGen CEO Thomas Neyhart was impressed by Haughey's experience creating cultures and enhancing organizations. "This company is experiencing rapid growth, so we need someone with Joelle's experience and vision to sustain a successful, inclusive work environment," Neyhart said. "She understands our mission make the cost-saving benefits of rooftop solar and energy efficiency available to everyone, and she has the leadership and passion to make sure every employee is set up for success. Joelle is the perfect person to build upon the strong foundation we have created in developing a culture of acceptance and diversity."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has served over 19,000 residential customers. PosiGen's lease program covers the full cost of installing, maintaining, and ensuring the solar system, and also provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.

About PosiGen:

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 19,000 residential customers, over 460 direct employees and supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com.

