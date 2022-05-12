IBM LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies International Business Machines Corporation Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM" or the "Company") (NYSE: IBM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of IBM investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 4, 2017 and October 20, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

IBM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue and growth, CAMSS and CAMSS Components' revenue and growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue and growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; (ii) the Company's present success and positive future growth prospects concerning its Strategic Imperative business strategy were being fueled by the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperative Revenue and, as a result (iii) the Company misled the market by portraying the Company's Strategic Imperative's financial performance and future prospects more favorable than they actually were as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in IBM during the relevant time frame, you have until June 6, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

