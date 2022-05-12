GENESIS ROBOTICS & MOTION TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND ENHANCES ENGINEERING & PROTOTYPING CAPABILITIES TO MEET PROJECTED DEMAND FOR DIRECT DRIVE MOTORS AND ACTUATORS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies, manufacturer of LiveDrive®, the world's highest torque density direct drive motor for robotics and automation, announced today that the company has expanded its production facilities on the Genesis Robotics campus located in Langley, BC, Canada. The new 2,500 m² facility increases Genesis Robotics' prototyping, development, and manufacturing capabilities, including application specific LiveDrive® direct drive motors and novel geared actuators, with minimum lead time.

"This strategic investment in Genesis product development, prototyping, and manufacturing capabilities is focused on accelerating customers' program development and time-to-market. We can respond to customer requirements in 48 hours and deliver to that specification within six to twelve weeks," says Chris Di Lello, CEO of Genesis Robotics.

The Genesis Robotics LiveDrive® LDD product family represents the world's only direct drive motors designed for delta robots eliminating the need for a gearbox: removing oil leaks, reducing product contamination, and increasing productivity. With no downtime due to gearbox maintenance, the LiveDrive® LDD product family is ideally designed for the food, packaging, ag-tech, pharmaceutical, and electronics industries. The patented electromagnetic technology in LiveDrive® direct drive motors produces increased acceleration, more accurate path following, and a simplified implementation, all in a compact footprint.

LiveDrive® is transforming delta robots and has created significant value and a competitive advantage for customers. Wyzo's sidebot, the world's first high-speed collaborative delta robot, is one example of the Genesis Robotics LiveDrive® advantage: Demaurex SA, creators of Wyzo, and Genesis Robotics recently collaborated to integrate the LiveDrive® LDD direct drive motor into this first of its kind, robot.

"We had been searching for a solution for more than a decade, and LiveDrive® was the missing link for our products," says Frank Souyris, Chief Executive Officer at Wyzo. "Genesis' leading-edge technology gives us a significant design advantage and allows us to achieve a high level of performance and safety. The Genesis Robotics team is very committed and shares our values as we develop a new industry standard for high-speed collaborative robots," continued Souyris.

"We can now deliver even more value to our customers with rapid response. Our enhanced capabilities include our LiveDrive® flexible manufacturing line and in-house gear manufacturing, which accelerates the entire development process from R&D to engineering to pilot manufacturing in as little as six weeks. We are extremely excited to utilize our new facility to create additional value for our customers and strengthen our preferred partnerships," says Di Lello.

About Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies – Motion Redefined

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Langley, BC, Canada, Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies is a high-performance electromechanical actuation company. Genesis Robotics has developed disruptive direct drive motors and novel geared actuators, enabling customers to create new applications and improve productivity. In 2018, Koch Engineered Solutions made a strategic investment and acquired a controlling interest in Genesis Robotics to commercialize its disruptive motion technologies, including Genesis Robotics LiveDrive®.

