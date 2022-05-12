DSers and Oberlo Partner to Improve Dropshipping Experience with New Data Migration Solution

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSers, a leading e-commerce solutions provider, has teamed up with Oberlo to launch a new data migration solution that enables Shopify e-commerce merchants to enjoy an improved dropshipping experience with DSers in a matter of minutes. The migration tool will be available to merchants on May 12 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

DSers is a leading company that provides tech-enabled solutions for e-commerce merchants. The company's service portfolio includes the DSers dropshipping app, the most popular and top-rated dropshipping app on the Shopify App Store; supply chain services; and e-commerce solutions such as SaaS customization. DSers boasts a highly innovative technology development team with extensive e-commerce experience, as well as 24/7 online support for merchants.

DSers, as a trusted and recommended Oberlo partner, offers everything merchants need to grow their business, including tighter integration with AliExpress, bulk order fulfillment, and access to over 150,000 Shopify sellers. Oberlo and DSers have worked closely together for months on the research and development of the migration tool to ensure that no data is lost and that the transition is as convenient as possible.

With just a few clicks, Oberlo users can quickly, safely and securely port their data from Oberlo to DSers. Merchants simply need to log into the Oberlo app and click "Migrate to DSers Now" on their dashboard. A series of prompts will then guide users through the migration, after which merchants will be able to access their previous Oberlo account functions in DSers and process all products and orders that have been migrated. For added convenience, merchants can choose to migrate instantly or schedule a future migration time.

DSers is the official partner of AliExpress and offers sellers a faster and more accurate interface, powerful features, incredible value for money, and unparalleled customer support 24/7, 365 days a year. Thanks to precise image recognition technology and an extensive supply chain resource library, merchants can quickly upload product pictures to find and compare prices and ratings from suppliers selling similar products. DSers' self-developed order optimization system also helps users improve the success rate of order placement.

DSers comes with a plethora of additional features for Oberlo users, including the ability to manage multiple stores. Merchants can also integrate their store with PayPal to automatically synchronize order tracking numbers. Finally, DSers' built-in marketing suite empowers merchants to quickly create buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) and bundle offers to increase revenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.dsers.com/features/

About DSers

DSers is a leading company that provides advanced e-commerce solutions. Since 2018, DSers has been installed nearly one million times, processed 150 million orders worldwide, and earned more than 6,300 five-star reviews on Shopify.

