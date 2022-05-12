App Science Wins a Major Industry Award Ahead of the Political Spending Cycle

App Science wins the Reed award for Innovation in Analytics

Reed awards are a major event in the Political Campaign Industry Conference

Political spending for 2022 is expected to be strongest ever for midterm elections

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV") software solutions, validated by performance, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned App Science® ("App Science") business has won a 2022 Reed award in the CTV/OTT category of "Best Use of Media Buying" for our unique solution of enhancing voter lists with granular consumer data which allows clients to target audiences with a level of accuracy previously unseen in the space. Reed Award winners represent the very best in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting and design, and grassroots & advocacy have to offer.

"We are extremely proud of this accomplishment as it validates our multi-year commitment and investments into providing the most innovative and comprehensive analytics platform to help our customers: brands, agencies, and publishers to gain critical visibility and capability to measure and maximize the performance of their campaigns, and for publishers to maximize revenues. This award is presented to the most exceptional new solutions in the political market and is known in the industry as "the most exacting award in political campaigning." This recognition showcases the unique value App Science brings to the growing market of political CTV and validates the claim of how advanced data analytics can be used to drive notable wins within campaigns and elections nationwide. With the upcoming 2022 midterm election campaign spending, this win puts us in a strong position with campaign managers and agencies," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO of Sabio Holdings.

Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer at Sabio, stated "as a former executive with a major agency, I fully understand the challenges facing agencies and brands in the highly fragmented media space. One of the primary reasons that I joined Sabio is App Science, as I believe it has the potential to become a major part of the solutions that will help address these challenges. The Reed Award is a crucial indicator of this potential in the political campaign industry."

According to the Kantar Group, Political ad spending for the 2022 midterms is expected to reach US$7.8 billion, up from the US$4.2 billion spent during the 2018 mid-terms. It is also the first time Kantar is reporting the expected spend for CTV/OTT separately as a major category. Kantar expects spending on CTV/OTT to reach US$1.2B. This highlights the strong growth and increasing importance of this emerging media channel.

Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, stated "CTV/OTT has become the primary growth driver for the business. Our CTV revenues increased by 10x in 2021 over 2020 to reach US$10.2 million. In Q4/2021, CTV revenues of US$5.2 million accounted for close to 50% of the total revenues for the quarter. We expect the strong growth momentum to continue in 2022."

The Reed Awards are named after Campaigns & Elections magazine founder Stanley Foster Reed. The awards recognize excellence in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting, and political design. Chosen from the largest and smallest organizations in the industry, the winners represent the best in the industry from across more than 100 categories for television, radio, direct mail, phones, field, political technology, and online advertising.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising areas of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") streaming, where viewership in 2022 is expected to rise to over 221 million users in the United States CTV market alone. Sabio's full CTV/OTT technology stack and services enables global distribution, monetizes, and provides analytics for content creator CTV/OTT apps and the brands and agencies that want to partner with them. Sabio's wholly owned subsidiaries include Vidillion Corp. ("Vidillion"), a CTV/OTT technology pioneer (whose business was acquired subsequent to year-end) that creates and distributes ad-supported CTV/OTT apps on platforms such as Roku, Vizio, Amazon Fire, Disney + and others. In addition, the Company's wholly owned Sabio, Inc. subsidiary works with major brands and agencies, through its propriety Demand Side Platform (DSP) and ad server, to provide targeted campaign solutions to top agencies and the brands they represent by filling the ad slots in Vidillion and other non-Vidillion CTV/OTT apps. Lastly, its wholly owned AppScience, Inc. ("App Science") subsidiary, powered by its App Science™ Data Management Platform ("DMP"), has pioneered a privacy compliant, non-cookie cross screen household graph of 55 million validated homes that connects insights between mobile apps, CTV/OTT apps, podcast data, along with other data points to better understand consumer behaviors at scale.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com and/or appscience.inc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to potential political-related revenue opportunities or anticipated CTV/OTT growth, that are not based on historical fact. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors disclosed in the Filing Statement which is publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sabio Holdings Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.