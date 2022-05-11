Premier Orthopaedics Announces Partnership with HOPCo to Create Value-Based Musculoskeletal Care Platform in Pennsylvania

Partnership will create one of the largest integrated value-based care and practice management platforms in the United States

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Orthopaedics, one of the largest musculoskeletal practices in Pennsylvania and the United States, has announced it is partnering with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the national leader in musculoskeletal practice and clinical outcomes management solutions and the largest orthopedic value-based care organization in the country. This partnership will develop unique clinically integrated partnerships with musculoskeletal practices, physicians, health systems, and payors throughout Pennsylvania and the surrounding regions.

Premier Orthopaedics will be empowered with HOPCo's proven clinical, quality, outcomes, and claims analytics infrastructure to drive performance, growth, and value-focused musculoskeletal market transformation. Utilizing HOPCo's proprietary care management platform, software tools, and analytics, the partnership will provide value-based health care solutions that improve care outcomes, patient access, health equity, and the patient experience.

"The landscape of orthopedic and spine care is shifting rapidly. Both payors and patients have placed an increased emphasis on outcomes and proven value," said Dr. Jeffrey Malumed, President of Premier Orthopaedics. "We knew that HOPCo has spent more than a decade leading the shift to value-based care and has a proven model in multiple regions with multiple provider groups. Their expertise and infrastructure will allow us to be the driving force for change in a very dynamic market."

Premier Orthopaedics is comprised of over 200 care providers treating the entire spectrum of musculoskeletal disorders. The physicians of Premier Orthopaedics have served the Greater Philadelphia region for over 30 years across 28 practice locations, 17 physical therapy locations, four MRI facilities, urgent care centers, and surgical facilities throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania.

"Premier Orthopaedics has been a vital part of their community for the past three decades," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President and Chief Transformation Officer of HOPCo. "Their dedication to transforming the market and fostering alignment with key stakeholders around value-based care will help ensure that patients across the region will benefit from such efforts for decades to come."

"When we began evaluating our opportunities for growth, we knew that we needed to partner with an organization that provided unique offerings," said Matthew O'Malley, CEO of Premier Orthopaedics. "HOPCo's proven track record of optimizing operational performance, leveraging their robust and dedicated infrastructure combined with unmatched practice analytics and improving alignment between physician practices, payors and health systems was a natural fit for Premier Orthopaedics."

Premier Orthopaedics is the newest addition to HOPCo's growing national MSK market transformation platform. In the last 12 months, HOPCo has entered into three practice partnerships in Florida, multiple practice partnerships in Nevada, and additional partnerships in Michigan and Arizona. Additionally, HOPCo has partnered with health systems and physician practices in more than 30 states and continues to partner with payors across the US in advanced value-based care programs.

HOPCo has also developed the country's first state-wide MSK-focused population health program in Arizona, as well as a state-wide clinically integrated network for value-based care in Florida.

About Premier Orthopaedics

With over 35 locations in the Greater Philadelphia region, Premier Orthopaedics provides the full spectrum of orthopaedic services – including bone, muscle, joint and rheumatological care, physical therapy, MRI and urgent care. Patients trust our specialists for their experience, expertise and commitment to exceptional care. To learn more visit: www.premierortho.com

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development and management platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices, and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, chronic episodes of care initiatives, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and evidence-based comprehensive care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

